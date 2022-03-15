The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum has opened up for 2022 after a nearly three-month long break during the winter.
The Nodaway County Historical Society opened the museum’s doors March 1 and celebrated with a Pi Day fundraiser March 14, serving free slices of pie and scoops of ice cream. Guests could read displays on tables on the history of pie, starting with the Ancient Egyptian’s meat pie recipe.
Since its founding in 1944, the Historical Society has expanded through the years and opened the museum in 1994. This museum shows artifacts such as Mammoth tusks found in nearby rivers and an Iraq War military uniform worn by a person from Nodaway County.
The museum closes its doors every winter due to low attendance and to save money on heating bills. The Historical Society is not a tax supported organization and relies completely on donations.
“We have an organization and a board, and the board consists of members that decide policy and procedure and pay the bills,” volunteer Margaret Kelley said. “So we have to do fundraisers like this to make money to pay bills.”
The Historical Society has been able to keep the museum up and running through fundraiser donations.
“People are really generous here when it comes right down to it,” Kelley said.
The most recent support for the museum came in the form of a $2,500 grant from Tenaska Clear Creek Energy Center, an energy company with windmills in Maryville.
This will be the first year since 2019 in which the museum will be open for its full schedule. The museum closed its doors due to COVID-19 restrictions in March 2020 and did not open until over a year later in July 2021.
Once the Historical Society realized that it would be closed for more than the expected two weeks that was projected, the society took advantage of the free time and remodeled the museum’s interior, moving exhibits around on all three floors and painting the walls and ceiling of the museum.
Carolyn Fisher, corresponding secretary of the Historical Society, described 2021 as a slow year.
“I think people were afraid,” Fisher said. “Just when we thought it was going back to normal, another variant came up.”
Kelley said that with a full year ahead of them, they are ready to go. The Historical Society has already released a schedule of 2022 museum events and fundraisers.
Some are special programs at the museum, such as a program about Nat Sisson, a Maryville resident who was a Union soldier in the Civil War, a program about the history of Kentucky Derby winning horses native to Nodaway County, and an event on early Black history in Nodaway County. Fundraisers for 2022 include tea in the newly restored Caleb Burns house, a barbecue dinner and rodeo exhibit, and an Oktoberfest dinner.
Although the museum is open again, there is still more remodeling to be done.
“When I walked in today, I was surprised,” Kelley said. “Everything is new and different, and we’re still working on it.”
