Ethen Mark Bentley appeared in court virtually for initial arraignment on one count of arson March 8. In his first appearance for charges relating to the Jan. 14 Nodaway County Jail fire, his attorney entered a not guilty plea with the court and a case management date was set for 8:30 a.m. May 10.
The court set a case management conference in an effort to settle some or all issues involved in the case prior to trial. In some cases, the conference means a trial is not necessary, and in others it aims to shorten or simplify the trial. If all issues cannot be resolved in the case management conference, and a trial is deemed necessary, the conference is then used to prepare for the trial.
Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips and 4th Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Prokes appeared in person for the March 8 arraignment, while Bentley and his attorney appeared via a video conference.
After waiving formal arraignment, Bentley’s attorney, Rachel Townsend, requested 60 days for mental examinations to be complete and to meet with Bentley before the case management conference.
Phillips did not deny or counter the request from Townsend but noted a mental exam was already filed on the first case for which Bentley was originally being held in the Nodaway County Jail.
“She has filed one in case number 21-7, and the state didn’t oppose the request for a mental exam,” Phillips said. “I won’t oppose it in the other case either, 21-24. What I’m not saying is that the state won’t oppose the findings of the medical exam.”
Townsend said a case management conference was the preferred option for Bentley given the pending mental exams.
“That is going to delay any trial setting by the nature of that itself,” Townsend said.
In a phone call prior to the March 8 trial, Townsend told The Missourian that Bentley has been on suicide watch in the different holding facilities he was staying at. Medical examinations of Bentley were requested by Townsend for his safety going forward in the legal process.
