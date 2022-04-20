A permanent fixture in the Northwest community for the past three decades will officially begin making its move on campus in the coming months.
President John Jasinski announced via his April 8 “All That Jazz” newsletter that Northwest had entered an agreement to have Student Body take over the bookstore and spirit shop on campus, switching from previous partner Barnes and Noble, which managed the bookstore for 38 years. The official takeover will take place July 1.
It’s an arrangement owner Jim Goecken is “excited” about.
“We’ve kind of been on the outskirts of campus since we started, but dealt a lot of stuff with Northwest University’s athletic department, admissions, stuff like that. So, it’s just a natural fit for us,” Goecken said.
Goecken owns and operates the store with his wife, Amy, both of whom are Northwest alumni. Rose Viau, assistant vice president of student affairs, said the Goeckens’ connection to the University is part of their appeal.
“They have a different kind of stake in the game, you know, than maybe a national company might,” Viau said.
Viau and Matt Baker, vice president of student affairs, will work closely with the Student Body during the transition.
The decision to partner with the University and take over the bookstore and spirit shop was not one on their “radar,” Goecken said. The Student Body had existing apparel-related deals with Northwest but not one on this scale. They got an email about the Bearcat Bookstore opportunity a little under two months ago and decided to leap at it.
The move will come with uncharted territory, Goecken said. He and his wife have extensive experience in apparel, selling Northwest and Spoofhound gear — among other things — since 1992. However, the foray into books will be a new adventure for them.
“It’s going to be a learning curve, a little bit, on that side of it,” Goecken said.
The future bookstore operator said they are aiming to make some aesthetic changes. The bookstore has looked about the same for the past two decades, he said with a laugh.
The vision for the new bookstore is similar to the interior of the Student Body — modernizing the look and adding some new paint, carpets and stands.
“It’s going to be more basic stuff, more graphics, more student-friendly,” Goecken said of the possible changes.
The arrangement will also come with a pop-up spirit shop that will make an appearance on game days, so those in attendance can get the latest Bearcat gear.
The Student Body owner said they are in talks with Scott Yocom, current bookstore manager, to see whether he would want to return. No decisions have been made at this time.
“Barnes and Noble has been a tremendous partner for Northwest, and we appreciate the dedication of Scott Yocom and his team,” Jasinski said in “All That Jazz.”
University students will staff the store, a move similar to the current bookstore and to the Student Body. Goecken has made a habit of having students as employees since Student Body first opened.
There are still details to iron out before Student Body takes the reins of the bookstore. For example, they still have to come up with a name.
“We’re excited to get in there, maybe make some changes, and see what we can do,” Goecken said.
