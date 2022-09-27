Maryville City Council approved the budget for the 2023 fiscal year of over $45 million..
New software has been incorporated into the budget to be used for public works, cemeteries, and the municipal human resource department. NEOGOV will specialize in guiding the process of hiring and onboarding employees.
NEOGOV will cost $11,700 for a year’s subscription. The Public Works department is also investing in a geographic information systemsoftware called Civil 3D, which is a high-power computer that will create 3D models of the city using data sets. This program will have $13,000 allotted in the budget.
CampSite software will allow people to have easier access to finding their loved ones in cemeteries.
"We accomplished a lot tonight in 45 minutes which is just as long as some of my staff waited for today, I just want to take this time to thank the staff for all the work you did, it is an interesting process every year." City Manager Greg McDanel
The community hangar will receive $100,000 towards studies that will research the possibly of space to allow community members to store their planes for an extended period of time. It will also provide a space for helicopters and jets, which is not currently available in Maryville.
The city was allotted over $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and this year’s budget outlines $267,156 rolling over for the next fiscal year.
The first responders in Maryville have a growing need for new protection equipment and uniforms that is being budgeted into the city’s plan. Maryville Police Department will have a budget of $25,000 to receive new external carrier uniforms. Maryville Fire Department will also receive $64,000 to invest in service equipment and protective gear replacements.
The Mozingo Advisory Board recommended the approval to allow the budget to include $15,000 for a range golf ball dispenser and $25,000 for a kayak vending machine — both of which were approved.
Maryville will continue to grow its partnership with New Nodaway Humane Society and offering animal control services. The contract that originated last year will expire Sept. 30 with a fee of $61,200.
The new, approved contract will allot $73,260 for expenses and a buffer of $10,000 for in-kind services such as vehicle maintenance. Council members have worked with the Humane Society to provide a trend of cost analysis for consideration with this new increase in its budget.
The budget has been deliberated after many weeks in specific budget workshops.
“This is the most important job that we do, affecting using taxpayer dollars to make our city grow,” Mayor Tye Parsons said.
Water and sewer rate increase
Water and sewer rates will increase Jan. 1. This new change will be billed out in February. This two-year phase-in will allow the city to keep up with water/sewer expenses. City projections say the average Maryville citizen who lives in town will have a bill of around $67.
The Pilot Water Treatment Plant has been allocated $863,036, which has been up and running for a few weeks now collecting data for a replacement water plant in the future. This new treatment facility is required by Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The increase in water and sewer payments will be directed toward this program.
Repairs and replacements for the water treatment plant have an approved budget of $80,800. The Wastewater Treatment Plant has $30,500 for the upkeep and maintenance needed.
“Any water and sewer increase is difficult for citizens of the community,” City Manager Greg McDanel said. “However, the health of the system is critical as the city prepares to put the fund in better shape for the potential water treatment plant project that’s going to be moving over us over the next few years.”
