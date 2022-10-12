Logan D. Fainter, 19, has pleaded guilty to Invasion of Privacy, a class E felony, after being brought to court for the incident in March.
Fainter was investigated and arrested by University Police in February after two reports of a suspect recording people in the female bathroom on the third floor of Millikan Hall. After eight months of postponed hearings and more time for discovery, as well as a statement from one of the victims, Fainter entered a guilty plea at an Oct. 3 hearing.
A sent assessment report, that contains information regarding the defendant and the offense, was ordered. He then surrendered bond and was taken into custody. Fainter is now being held at the Nodaway County Jail.
In Missouri, Class E felonies are punishable by up to four years in prison, one year in jail or a fine of up to $10,000. Under this felony class, there may also be a chance for probation. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7.
