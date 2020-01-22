Maryville roads have become tough to drive on due to winter weather conditions. The icy conditions have caused accidents in the area.
This winter, Maryville has been hit with a series of icy storms that make driving through town difficult. The road conditions are predicted to be harsh with the upcoming storms.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an accident occurred Jan. 11 on highway 148 due to the icy roads. The driver received moderate injuries.
Public Works Director C.E. Goodall said this year seems to be pretty mild compared to last winter, the last couple storms have hit pretty hard.
“This last little ice incident was a little bit to deal with. It’s put a bit of a dent in our supply,” Goodall said.
The city had to use almost 100 tons of salt and ice treatment in order to treat the roads during the last storm.
Goodall said that in order to be prepared for the winter, the city has to order its products before winter hits. He said the city tries to stock up as much as possible so it’s ready for every outcome.
“Last year we were unable to completely stock up because we used so much product on all those small ice incidents. We were pretty well stocked when the season started, but we weren’t completely stocked,” Goodall said. “But we try to go ahead and get completely full and then replenish them as we use them.”
The city of Maryville is only responsible for the roads in the city, excluding everything on campus. The process is to do the emergency routes first. Side streets aren’t treated unless there is three inches of snow, and alleys aren’t high in importance, even though they might be the only way to get to some buildings.
Goodall said that they work with citizens as best as they can, but they can’t get everything right away.
“We try to accommodate when we can; it’s not always something we can run straight out and get to,” Goodall said. “We do have a lot of alleys that are accesses to places, and alleys are the last thing on our list to do, so they are kind of as needed.”
Maryville Street Superintendent Jay Cacek said that him and his team of seven work to clear the roads but can’t always get everything just as everyone wants.
“When you clean off the road, you take one side of the street one way and one side of it the other, and then the snow goes across the driveway,” Cacek said. “You get a lot of people that get mad about that, but there’s nothing we can do about that.”
The city receives plenty of complaints from citizens and it tries to accommodate as much as possible. Cacek said he wasn’t sure what triggered other cities to go into residential areas to clear the roads.
“St. Joe has more emergency routes than we do. I know there’s some people that never see a truck clear anything down there,” Cacek said.
The city recently had to repair its best dump truck that clears the roads. The city council approved the repairs to the truck, which cost $10,333.
C.E. Goodall said that the loss of the truck didn’t affect the work being done because the team didn’t really touch the side roads during this storm.
“We really had enough trucks to do it. We had enough trouble keeping the ice off the main roads that we just couldn’t get there,” Goodall said.
