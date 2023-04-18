State funding has a chance at being pulled from public libraries in Missouri. Missouri House Budget Chair Cody Smith made a draft budget that dropped annual supplementary funding for public libraries.
The start of this was when Missouri legislators passed Senate Bill 775, a bill on sex trafficking, assault and explicit imagery in schools. After this was passed, the Missouri Library Association, a nonprofit lobbying group, joined a lawsuit against Missouri. A lot of librarians are due paying members of the association. Since the original budget was made, the funding was reinstated in the draft that the Missouri Senate is reviewing.
Maryville Public Library Director Stephanie Patterson said the public libraries are still getting new information and nothing is set in stone.
“We're learning new details every few days, but right now it looks like if the Senate does not follow through in restoring library funding, it could result in a loss of revenue of up to $9,000 for the Maryville Public Library in the coming year, or roughly 1-3% of our annual operating budget,” Patterson said in an email to The Missorian.
This cut will affect the Maryville Public Library by making funds that go towards things, such as free events and free library cards, less accessible. Though it is not a large percent of the funding, it still will have an impact on the opportunities the library provides to the community.
The cut will be around $4.5 million in public library funding, according to the Associated Press. There are around 400 public libraries in Missouri that are going to lose funding if the funding is not reinstated by the Missouri Senate.
Most of Maryville’s Public Library funding is from local property tax dollars, so it is not losing a lot. Even if a library is not losing a lot of money, if the budget is approved, it would cause many libraries to need to restructure their own budgets if the funding is lost.
“There are over 100 public library districts in Missouri that would need to trim back spending unless the Senate restores that support,” Patterson said in an email to The Missourian.
The budget for the Maryville Public Library would have to be adjusted to match the funding it will be getting without the normal state funds.
If Senate Bill 775 is violated, it results in a $2,000 fine or a year in jail for the violator. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri helped the Missouri Library Association during the lawsuit. Smith has said he does not support any state funding going towards those going against the bill, according to Public Broadcasting Service News Hour. State funds are not going towards the lawsuits.
“Smith said the drop in funding was directly influenced by the lawsuit,” Patterson said in an email to The Missourian.
Most libraries do receive a lot of funding from local taxes, but the state funding can also help cover expenses, like new books. The association will also be against this and will try to ensure the Missouri Senate keeps funding for public libraries in the state budget.
Many senators have been expressing their views on the proposal and the lawsuits surrounding everything happening, such as Sen. Rusty Black.
“As a supporter of this bill, I was proud to be a part of the overwhelming bipartisan majority that helped make it a reality and the recent lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is disappointing,” Black said in an email to The Missourian. “With that being said, I was surprised to learn of the removal of state funding for public libraries and I plan to learn more during further Senate Appropriations Committee hearings. As someone who has long supported library funding in the past, I expect to continue to advocate for its importance and funding in the future.”
The proposal is still waiting for approval and any recommendations can be made within other steps of the process. The loss of public library funding is not set and still has to go through the Missouri Senate and committees before it can be officially passed and go into effect. The budget will go into effect in July.
