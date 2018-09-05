Student Senate held its first meeting of the semester Sept. 4 to give committee reports, vote on appropriations and swear in new members.
Student Senate President Alyssa Lincoln opened the meeting, welcoming everyone back and announcing the Student-Faculty Discipline Committee is in need of volunteers to hear cases.
The Senate voted in favor of a $3,356.29 donation to International Affairs to replace the ropes, pulleys and flag pole caps in the international flag plaza. Student Senate Vice President Shyla Kallhoff said the idea was originally brought to the Senate by Civic Service Committee Chair Arpana Pokhrel, who frequently works with the International Involvement Center.
“We, as a senate, firmly believe that international students are a reason why Northwest has so much success, and making them feel at home and welcome is essential to so much of that success,” Kallhoff said. “The international office says that when an international student sees their flag, they feel more welcome and at home.”
Facility Services is ordering the new pulleys, ropes and caps in the coming week, and they will be installed as soon as they arrive.
Bursar Ashley Greeley gave a presentation on billing and payment options. Greeley briefed the Senate on a change in the University’s installment payment plans this fall: students must now enroll for installment payment plans, and a $50 enrollment fee will be due at enrollment. Payments not made by deadline will be subject to a $20 late payment fee.
Pokhrel reported the committee met with a contact from the Community Blood Center to organize the fall blood drive.
Student Affairs Committee Chair sophomore James Palmer announced the Presidential Banquet will be held 7 p.m. Oct. 2 in the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom. Palmer said he could not reveal the featured guest, but he is eagerly anticipating the event.
“As we begin to solidify plans, and secure the special guest speaker, I am patiently anticipating the positive outcome of this event,” Palmer said.
New members Interfraternity Council Representative Joe Suchan, Panhellenic Council Representative Shianne Kolts, Senator Samantha Mageto, Debrielle Patee-Merrill, Multicultural Representative Khristian Nivens, EJ Brown, RHA representative Zerryn Gines and Sambi Reddy Chanimella were sworn in.
The Senate heard nominations to fill two vacant Senate positions. Juniors Abha Niraula, Bailey Olivia and Gina Cockrell were nominated for the junior class representative position. Sophomore Malika Dahal, sophomore Kayla Lambert, sophomore Sneha Ojha and senior Maria Boden were nominated for the on-campus representative position.
The meeting was live streamed on Facebook live and is available for viewing on the Northwest Student Senate Facebook page. Public Relations Chair Jacob Barnes said the stream went well and they plan on streaming meetings from now on.
“We decided to begin live-streaming because we believe it will be a great tool to reach those who would like to attend a meeting but can’t, allowing them to comment or ask questions in real time, and so we can archive our meetings and go back on them if needed,” Barnes said.
The Senate purchased an iPad this year for the purpose of streaming, but did not have a tripod for it, so they used a laptop for Tuesday’s stream, which negatively impacted the quality of the stream.
“Next time, the quality will be better in terms of video and audio,” Barnes said. “Regardless, we are excited to start this new way of getting Senate out to the masses and hope to improve and add to it as time goes on.”
Lincoln said she was pleased with how the first meeting went and looks forward to what Senate can do in the coming year.
“I felt a sense of eagerness and willingness to get to work from our senators and that put a huge smile on our Executive Board’s faces,” Lincoln said. “With our current budget, the 96th Student Senate is in an amazing place to fund and support more student organizations than we ever have before, and that is a huge goal for our organization – to remain transparent with our constituents and represent and support them to the best of our abilities.”
