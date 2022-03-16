As Missouri minimum wage has continued to rise over the past years and will sit at $12 in 2023, Northwest student minimum wage has remained stagnant at $8.60 an hour since 2019. That could change with a proposal being brought to the Board of Regents March 17.
Student Senate approved the proposal at its March 15 meeting to raise the student minimum wage to $10.30 an hour along with a $4 per credit hour fee increase for students.
If the proposal passes at the Board of Regents meeting, the student minimum wage will be raised by $1.70 for the 2023 fiscal year starting July 1.
Northwest has some of the lowest-paid student employees compared with universities across the state. Missouri Western State University student employees make a minimum wage of $10.30 an hour, University of Central Missouri students make $10.55 an hour, and students at Missouri State University make the current state minimum wage of $11.15.
So, what pushed the administration to propose a wage increase now? Vice President of Culture Clarence Green said an annual student and supervisor survey has consistently seen feedback about increasing the student minimum wage.
Not only was feedback important in pushing for a raise, but the second factor it would help is competition. The University has 850 student employees, but Student Employment Coordinator Paula McLain said there are around 100 vacant positions that need to be filled. By raising the minimum wage, there is hope to attract more students to campus positions rather than students finding employment off campus.
“As we look around just our region, we're seeing post COVID-19 that the market is very competitive, and the wage or base raise rates are going up everywhere,” Green said. “...We know we have a recruiting issue. We have to address that, and we believe pay is essential to addressing that.”
The University has four levels for student employee pay rates. The first level hosts nearly two-thirds of the student employee population and has a minimum wage rate of $8.60 an hour. The second level houses another third of student employees who make $8.70 an hour. The final two levels house the remaining employees, with students making $9 to $9.50 an hour.
The new proposal will demolish the different pay levels, having every student employee starting at a flat rate of $10.30 an hour.
“It's going to allow for more uniformity across our system,” Green said. “We'll still have opportunities for folks to have variants in there. It's going to really strengthen our Career Pathing Program.”
The Career Pathing Program allows students to attend sessions during the school year that will help them develop their performance at their position on campus. If a student completes three of the eight training sessions offered in a semester and passes a performance evaluation, the student is eligible to have a 25-cent raise every year they complete the required training.
“If the student employees wish to participate in the program moving forward, they can attend the sessions starting in the fall of 2022. And then once they meet all the requirements for the program, they will be eligible to advance in fall 2023,” McLain said.
The second part of the proposal includes a $4 fee per credit hour that undergraduate students will find on their bills come the fall semester. The current Student Employment Fee for undergraduate students is $5.85 per credit hour, so this proposal will increase that overall fee to $9.85.
Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick said that the University is projecting to have undergraduate students take around 100,000 credit hours, bringing in $400,000 to cover the increase in the minimum wage.
