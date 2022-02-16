Less than a month removed from omicron’s peak, COVID-19 cases are down 77% in Nodaway County and have fallen to the lowest amount since November 2021. Northwest has less than 10 active cases for the first time since Halloween.
Tom Patterson, administrator of the Nodaway County Health Department, said it appears the worst of the newest variant is over.
“Here we are a couple of months out, and it appears to have run its course,” Patterson said.
COVID-19 related statistics across the board have begun to turn the corner as omicron’s presence weakens across the state and country. As of Tuesday, Mosaic - Maryville had no patients hospitalized with a COVID-19. The county’s positivity rate has been nearly halved from 35% to 17.8% in just two weeks.
Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic - Maryville, said the hospital's rate has followed a similar pattern, falling from around 40% to 20% in the same time frame. Blackford added that the volume of tests being performed by the hospital is also down. The number of caregivers out with the virus, a tall hurdle Mosaic was forced to overcome during the variant’s spike, has greatly reduced along with cases.
The county currently ranks fifth in Missouri in cases per 100,000 with 335, and it ranks 38th in positivity rate. Cases are down over 42% from the past seven days in the state.
“It doesn’t feel like it,” Patterson said of the county’s ranking.
Both Patterson and Blackford, in addition to Lt. Amanda Cullin — member of the Crisis Response Team 2 at Northwest — said they are optimistic about the trajectory of the virus, hoping the crisis with COVID-19 is over for now. All acknowledged the virus won’t be dissipating completely locally, but, hopefully, it won’t always be at the forefront of public health decisions.
“Unless something changes drastically, we’re looking at pulling back on some of the daily operations (related to COVID-19),” Cullin said.
There has been discussion of reducing virus mitigation efforts at Northwest, but no concrete plans have been put into place, Cullin said. Spring break, a time officials may be eyeing to test out mitigation reductions, is less than a month away.
Northwest’s current mask mandate took effect Oct. 25, reducing the places masks were required from everywhere indoors on campus to classrooms and meeting spaces where social distancing wasn’t possible.
Mitigation changes have already been made in numerous states around the country. Democrat-helmed states have begun to roll back statewide mask mandates. Patterson said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines and protocols when it comes to COVID-19.
“There’s buzz that even mask guidance is going to be updated,” Patterson said.
The CDC updated its quarantine guidelines to 5 days of isolation from the previous 10 days Dec. 27.
The focus still remains on getting individuals fully vaccinated with a booster. Nodaway County has yet to cross the 50% threshold for fully vaccinated individuals, currently sitting at 47.8%. As of Valentine’s Day, 42.9% of fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. had received their booster dose, according to the CDC.
The optimism from officials is once again cautious, all citing a new variant could be on the horizon. Right now, however, they said they are pleased with the loosening of the virus’s grip on public health locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.