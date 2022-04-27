Justice Mang’anda, Wellness Center’s newest counselor, wants to use his work and life experiences to help better serve Northwest students.
“I like to look at it as a jigsaw puzzle, like Northwest is this huge jigsaw puzzle, and if we don't put that one piece like that, there's that one gap, that one shape,” he said. “I bring that little bit of experience from working with people from different socioeconomic status, Native people, and teenagers who are struggling with mood and anxiety.”
Originally from Malawi in East Africa, Mang'anda was an international student himself when he attended Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary College in Kansas City, Missouri. He said his experiences of studying in another country have been similar to other Northwest international students’ experiences.
“I kid you not, their stories and mine would maybe relate 80% of the time, even though we come from different parts of the world,” he said.
Being a therapist and counselor wasn’t a part of his original plan. Mang’anda earned a bachelor’s in mass communication broadcast media from African Bible College. After earning his degree in 2012, Mang’anda worked as the communications officer for World Vision International, where his passion for counseling sparked.
While working for the religious nonprofit organization, he said, he was introduced to a “whole different world of need.”
Mang’anda found there was “just a lot of hurt” that goes unresolved from generation to generation, some of which he saw in his own life and family. Not only did he see this in personal experience, but he also saw it was a problem for people from all different walks of life.
“The commonality was, we all have areas of need in our lives that we could always use help from,” Mang’anda said. “And just exploring that and just understanding that need is what kind of cemented my need and my desire to just to pursue this, and it's been one of the most fulfilling things I've had to do.”
Before coming to Northwest, Mang’anda worked multiple jobs as a therapist in Washington state.
During his time in those positions, he was able to talk to and work with people of all different demographics — something he thinks will help him with being a counselor at Northwest.
“I would not have chosen any other experience than community mental health, because I think it gave me the opportunity to work with different kinds of people from different kinds of backgrounds, socioeconomic status, and race and color, and gender and all of those,” he said.
Mang’anda said he understands the stress and pressure that comes with being in the university setting. In Washington, he worked with teens and young adults on their mental health. He said that this experience is going to help him with his work here at Northwest.
Taking from his experiences, Mang’anda said he hopes to be the piece that completes Northwest’s puzzle.
“Using my training, my knowledge and my experience — not just work, but also my lived experiences as a person from elsewhere and also as a Black person, also as a therapist — just to bring all those experiences of mine to help anyone, whether they're a minority or whether they're not, but just to be there to help,” he said. “That's what I bring here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.