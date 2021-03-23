Some who were struggling financially almost a year ago saw the first round of stimulus funds from the federal government when they needed it most. A lot of people had been part of pay cuts and layoffs as a result of the pandemic that shook the world to its core.
The first two stimulus checks did not include most college-aged students. Now that the third round of stimulus checks has been signed into law, many adult dependents are eligible to receive stimulus money for the first time, providing aid to many students.
Students are now eligible to receive $1,400 stimulus checks given out by the federal government. These checks are sent to their parents or guardians to be passed on to their dependents if they so choose. President Joe Biden announced March 10 that he would be signing the American Rescue Plan into law, which provides stimulus checks to roughly 85% of Americans, including some adult dependents.
Northwest Director of Financial Assistance Charles Mayfield said that students who did not receive stimulus checks the last two times may qualify for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which comes from the same government funds as stimulus checks.
“My impression was most college-age students — students above either 16 or 18 — were kind of carved out of that eligibility for those stimulus payments,” Mayfield said.
According to the IRS, people can be claimed as dependents as long as the person being claimed is younger than the person filing the taxes and is under the age of 19, or is considered a student under the age of 24 years old.
There are three eligibility requirements individuals and families can meet in order to be eligible for the $1,400 stimulus check.
According to Forbes, the IRS uses one’s tax filing status and their adjusted gross income from a person’s latest tax return. The article states individuals and their dependents are eligible for the $1,400 stimulus check if they are an individual with an AGI of up to $75,000, an individual that is the head of a household with an AGI of up to $112,500 or if a couple is filing jointly with an AGI of up to $150,000.
The article also explained that dependents must make a gross income of less than $4,300 for 2020, not including Social Security benefits and tax-exempt incomes.
Mayfield said he was unsure why college-aged students were not eligible for receiving stimulus funds the first two times. He said the only rationale he could come up with was that since the point of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund was to help universities support their students, it would make up for students not receiving stimulus checks, but he said he is merely speculating on the federal government’s guidelines.
Mayfield said this round of stimulus checks and HEERF are both allocated from the funds that are part of the $1.9 trillion plan Biden signed March 12.
Vice President of College Democrats Tyler Bears said he recently received his stimulus check.
Bears said he wished that students had been eligible for stimulus checks the first two times, but is thankful that students are eligible for the third round of stimulus payment.
He noted that he also wished that the funds had been $2,000 instead of $1,400, which was originally pushed by Biden during his campaign.
“That was a campaign promise a lot of (Democrats) were banking on,” Bears said.
According to the American Rescue Plan Fact Sheet provided by the White House, the third round of stimulus checks combined with the $600 checks people received December 2020 totals to the promised payment of $2,000.
It should be noted that changes in eligibility may mean that some people who were eligible for the $600 stimulus check may not be eligible for the $1,400 check, meaning that they will not receive the total $2,000 that was promised. The income limits changed for this round of stimulus checks, according to Forbes. People are not eligible for the $1,400 stimulus checks if they are an individual with an adjusted gross income of $80,000 or more, the head of a household has an AGI of $120,000 or more or they are a part of a couple filing jointly that has an adjusted gross income of $160,000 or more.
Bears said that he thought it was silly that students and adult dependents were not eligible for the first two rounds of stimulus funds. He said he believes that it hurt a lot of people financially, especially those who may not be financially stable.
One example Bears gave was that some people who are not financially supported by their parents, but are claimed as a dependent on their parents’ taxes, were left to struggle when the pandemic hit.
“Because of that, they are essentially upstream without a paddle, and it really hurts them,” Bears said.
He said that situations like this are very detrimental to students’ economic health, which begins to affect their mental and physical health.
Bears said that for some students, receiving a stimulus check means being able to afford groceries, rent or utilities.
“What it means is just another opportunity to hopefully breathe and be able to survive through all of this,” Bears said.
