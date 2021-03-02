Northwest Panhellenic Council finished up a week-and-a-half-long clothing drive for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County.
The Pass it Down clothing drive was initially set to begin Feb. 15 and conclude at the end of the week, but due to campus closures from inclimate weather, Panhellenic decided to extend the dates of the drive. The clothing drive was officially held Feb. 17-26.
Northwest Panhellenic created the Pass it Down clothing drive to allow children involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization an opportunity to find clothes that they could take home at no cost.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit organization based on donations and volunteering with a mentoring network. The organization matches up adults called bigs, with children as young as 5 to young adults called littles, to help create connections and establish positive relationships within a community.
The clothing drive was also used as a motivator for sororities to compete against one another to have the most trash bags full of clothing items by the end of the donation. The winning chapter gets first pick of a recruitment room for the upcoming fall and the chance to donate $50 to a philanthropy of their choice.
Junior Mandy Howe, Panhellenic vice president of financial partnerships, had envisioned a donation of this sort prior to taking her position on the executive board.
“There are people who are so less fortunate than others, and every kid deserves to feel confident in their own skin, and if those new clothes can help them do that, then that's why I wanted to do it,” Howe said.
Howe said that it was important to get the community more involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters and provide people with an opportunity to participate in an act of kindness. She added that these clothes could potentially make a child feel better and overall benefit them in the long run.
Clothes ranged from youth to adult sizes, and items like shoes, shirts, pants and more were donated. Howe noted that people had even donated name-brand items such as Miss Me jeans.
“Those kids might not be as privileged, or they might not have as much money as some of us do at Northwest,” Howe said.
Five bins were labeled with the name of each sorority in the J.W. Jones Student Union at the Office of Student Involvement where the chapters would go to drop off their donations. Howe said the bins filled so quickly that the bags had to be temporarily stored in the Greek life coordinator’s office.
Howe mentioned that she and another member of Panhellenic Council filled both a car and a Jeep with bags full of clothes items and sought out help from a member of the Interfraternity Council with a pickup truck to help transfer the load to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“It went way better than I could’ve ever expected it to go. I had gotten the boxes, and honestly, I didn't even know if they were going to get completely filled,” Howe said. “Just the fact that people went all out, and we donated that amount of clothes that we did … it kind of blew me away how well our community did with this.”
Howe said the original plan was to count each trash bag filled with clothes and shoes that were donated between each sorority chapter, but because Sigma Sigma Sigma had won by a clear landslide, it was decided that there was no reason to conduct an official count.
Sophomore Sadi Shrieves, president of Sigma Sigma Sigma, remembered back to when the chapter’s Panhellenic Representative Katie Howerton announced the Pass it Down clothing drive during the chapter meeting. Shrieves said she made sure even those who weren’t attending the meeting knew about the clothing drive because of the importance of the cause.
“I think it's a great idea to just pass everything down, ‘cause I definitely had a bunch of clothes that I didn’t need and I brought,” Shrieves said. “These kids and adults or whoever doesn’t have clothes can have the opportunity to just have these clothes and don’t have to worry about being freezing.”
Shrieves reached out to her mother back home to acquire some of her younger brother’s clothing items that he had outgrown. With the help of her family members, she donated three trash bags full of clothes and shoes. Shrieves estimated that at least one-fourth of the members of Sigma Sigma Sigma had donated clothes during the course of the Pass it Down clothing drive.
Lynette Harbin, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County, said the organization has worked with Panhellenic for several years to partner on the Bowl for Kids’ Sake event. Harbin said that this is a great way to fundraise for the organization that relies solely on donations from the community.
“They did a great job, it looks like, promoting the event and gathering the stuff,” Harbin said. “We were super excited to see all that they had gathered.”
Harbin said that after the littles involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program pick out their choice of the clothing items, the organization will be paid to send the remaining donations to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City and later distributed to a thrift store in Kansas City, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.