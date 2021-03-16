The up-and-coming downtown attraction Black Pony Brewing Co. has pushed its opening date to June after delays in construction. The original opening date was set for April 2021.
Co-owner Stephanie Campbell said recent bad weather and waiting on materials for construction caused the delay, pushing the original goal of April for the grand opening.
The weather wasn’t the biggest factor in delays, as the biggest issue has been the backorder of materials because of the pandemic.
Fellow co-owner Brandon Jensen said the only issue discovered in the construction process was brick repair in the older parts of the building.
“That’s to be expected,” Jensen said “Once you uncover things, you can’t really say what’ll happen.”
Campbell said the 120-year-old building has been a challenge on its own. The owners had to think about possible construction methods, materials and building codes.
“It wasn’t intended for the use we are putting it through, so we have to be thoughtful about that,” Campbell said.
She also said that with any construction process the budget was managed as they went along. Despite the brick repair, the budget has stayed the same throughout the project.
Materials are starting to come in for construction, Jensen said, so construction is getting back on schedule.
The new small business, set to feature a restaurant, bar and outdoor seating, was approved by the City Council and in October 2020.
Campbell said the restaurant will eventually have a full kitchen, but Black Pony will first open without it. It will start off with small plates of food and feature a regularly-changing beer lineup with drinks available on tap. Black Pony made a Facebook post from September showing off one of their drinks. They described it as a smooth honey brown that will be featured on tap when the company officially opens.
Black Pony Brewery owners said if no other major issues arise, the business will be open to the public in June.
