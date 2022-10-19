Maryville received a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation for a new walking trail along East Thompson Street from South Davis Street to South Laura Street.
MoDOT’s grant of over $261,000 comes from a federally funded program called the Rural Statewide Transportation Alternatives Program, which focuses on providing grants for non-traditional transportation trailways, such as biking trails.
According to MoDOT’s Northwest District Engineer Martin Liles, Maryville applied for this grant in July. To apply for this grant, the city will had to plan what it would do with an alternative transportation route.
“In this case, I’m really pleased that the city of Maryville has a pretty good vision of their sidewalks and bicycle paths, so they’re going to have a certain amount of matching donors,” Liles said. “If they did receive it and they were awarded that money, then they’ll have to go into construction under contract with a contractor to build those.”
City Manager Greg McDanel said this is part of an ongoing effort by the city to create more trails. The Torrance Street trail is also another trail that is currently under construction, which will connect five previously funded trails together.
McDanel said the city applies for grants to complete its plan of interconnected trails to make Maryville more walkable.
“Trails are a quality-of-life amenity for a community. They encourage active ways of life, they encourage alternative modes of transportation, and so our trail network is all off-street,” McDanel said. “So obviously you’re separating the pedestrian and bicycle traffic from vehicles, which adds increased safety and increased health for those in the community, along with connectivity to some of the community’s most important destinations.”
The new East Thompson trail will extend the city’s trail system further east to South Laura Street. The grant the city received was $261,520, and the total cost of the project comes to $405,458. MoDOT has been awarding grants to cities all across Missouri as part of their Transportation Alternatives Program, giving Missourians the choice of transportation across their towns other than cars by making communities more walkable and easier to ride a bike through.
The city has also made plans for trails that have not yet started construction or have even received funding via grants. These include a trail along East Seventh Street, North Main, West South Hills Drive, South Dunn and across East and West South Avenue. A proposed South Laura Street trail would connect to East Thompson, and the city’s South Main project would see a long trail start at South Saunders Street and end at South Hills Drive and South Main. The South Main trail would not be constructed alongside the street itself, but will be west of Main Street across vacant grass lots.
McDanel said that when the East Thompson trail is completed, it will connect all the current trails together. When all current trails are connected, the city plans to put up signs and garbage cans along them.
“This will be the first opportunity the city’s had to have a real defined and connected trail system. So once these projects are complete, the city’s going to look at new signage and marketing of the trail system,” McDanel said. “I think Maryville is, in general, a walkable community. However, providing the infrastructure will really help our citizens utilize the system and utilize these trail assets in the community.”
