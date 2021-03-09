The Maryville City Council did not act on a motion to terminate Maryville’s face-covering ordinance, which is set to expire April 30, during its March 8 meeting.
After a COVID-19 update from City Manager Greg McDanel, Councilman Jason McDowell proposed to end the mandate after March 14 — a motion upon which no “second” was heard and no discussion ensued.
McDowell said he proposed an early end to the ordinance given Nodaway County’s declining infection rate. Since January, the rate of infection has been the lowest since July 2020. As of March 8, the county’s seven-day case rate per 100,000 was 63.
“It seemed like a good time to go ahead and make that next step as far as moving away from an actual mandate and just having a recommendation,” McDowell said after the meeting.
“With the recent numbers that we have from the county and recent conversations that have been held in this room with the county, it seemed like a good time,” McDowell said.
During the public comment section of the meeting, City Council candidate John McBride said he would like the Council to consider ending the mandate early. When McDowell’s motion to do so didn’t get past its initial proposal, an audible sigh came from the back of the room.
As of March 8, the county remains in Category 3: Serious Risk as determined by the state, and the city remains under its Seventh Emergency Order, which includes the enforcement of masks and social distancing. The city has lifted social gathering and business occupancy limits, which are determinations made under the Category 3 classification.
Health officials at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville and the Nodaway County Health Department still encourage the use of masks and practicing other mitigation strategies that have echoed throughout the past year.
City Finances
The majority of the March 8 meeting was spent hearing an audit presentation from Mike Williams with Sikich, LLP, an accounting firm. Williams delivered a big-picture summary of government-wide statements and individual major fund statements, among other notable points from the city’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
There were several key financial factors Williams made note of in his presentation, including a report that the city benefited from a total net position increase of $553,535 for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020.
At the end of the fiscal year, the unassigned fund balance for the General Fund was $1,283,277, which is 25.1% of total General Fund expenditures. The city’s total debt increased by $1,083,370, or 3.6% during the current fiscal year. The city also added more fixed assets than those that were depreciated.
With these numbers and other factors in mind, Sikich LLP had three recommendations for the city: to update its written credit card policy, to review the employee handbook for travel procedures and to have someone sign off on daily receipt summaries to confirm and verify amounts.
Other City Council notes:
Maryville utility customers now have the option to pay their bills through the MyCivic app.
The City Council approved a request from Burney’s Sports Bar and Upper Deck to hold the 34th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 13. The city will provide barricades to block off both ends of the 300 block of North Market Street and provide traffic control in the area.
Opening date for construction bids on the South Main Improvement Project has been moved to March 15.
City officials are working on a timeline to hire a project manager for the granular activated carbon absorber project at the Water Treatment Facility. April 12 is the target date to ensure the project is completed by fall.
The City Council approved a lease agreement with Murphy Tractor and Equipment Co. for a 2021 John Deere 545 loader. The city will pay $2,967.42 per month, or $35,609.04 per year. The loader will replace an existing loader in the street maintenance division of Public Works.
The City Council approved an agreement with CK Power for inspections on backup generators at city facilities for the cost of $14,530 over the next three years.
The Council approved the purchase of Trojan UV Bulbs from the Ray Lindsey Company to use in the Wastewater Treatment Facility. The bulbs, which come with a $38,816.34 price tag, are used to disinfect water that leaves the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.