Career Services hosts many events for Northwest students every semester. This spring is no different. Events like Mock Interview Day, Career Day, PBL Palooza, local job fairs, summer job fairs and more will be seen throughout the coming months.
Career Services has many upcoming events this February and March which include several mock interviews hosted on different dates for different majors. Each interview will be around 30 minutes, which is split between 20 minutes to conduct the interview and 10 minutes of feedback. There will be a secondary and early childhood event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 in the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
Another mock interview event for agricultural majors will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb.15 in the Agricultural Learning Center. Students and employers may sign up to be a part of this event.A mock interview event March 21 for Health and Natural Sciences which students and employers are able to sign up for as well.
Though there is not a complete list, around 75 employers have signed up to attend Northwest’s Career Day March 1. Assistant Director for Career Services Travis Kline said the overall goal of Career Services is to help students become career-ready.
“Career Day is a time for students to meet with real employers to talk about full-time employment, job experience, advice and internships,” Kline said.
Budget Car and Truck Rental will be attending Career Day for the School of Business, School of Communication and Mass Media, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, Department of Language, Literature and Writing and Department of Mathematics and Statistics.
NEB-IA Agronomics LLC will be there for majors in the School of Agriculture, School of Business and the School of Computer Science and Information Systems.
Then Sandhills Global will be attending for School of Agriculture, Division of Behavioral Sciences, School of Business, School of Communication and Mass Media, School of Computer Science and Information Systems, Department of Fine and Performing Arts, Department of Language, Literature and Writing and the Department of Mathematics and Statistics. There are employers to help students no matter what major they are pursuing.
Career Services not only hosts events but also offers services too.
Career Services is housed in the Administration Building room 130 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and is open to all students. As a part of Career Services, the Career Closet is always willing to help students outside of posted hours as long as it is stated in advance.
Along with the help from Career Services, Career Closet is also available to help students prepare for job interviews and career fairs. All clothing is professionally used items that students may use at no additional cost. The Career Closet is located on the second floor of the North Complex.
With the North Complex being removed over the summer 2023, many offices including the Career Closet will have to relocate. There is no firm location set but when one is found the office will make an announcement.
After relocating, Kline said the Career Closet is hoping to keep the same hours, Monday-Friday, from 2-4 p.m. However it will not be set until there is a final location.
“We have been very lucky in the past 5 years to have great donations and support from the Northwest community and others. Each semester we have between 250 and 300 shoppers use the Career Closet,” Kline said.
Career Services offers events for students to help them with getting employment as well as offering the Career Closet as a source to help them even more. Career Closet offers these sources with no additional cost and accepts donations.
“We can help with anything career-related, from resumes and cover letters, interview prep, job and internship search, salary and benefits negotiation and more,” Kline said.
