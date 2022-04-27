A bright orange arrow painted on a building in downtown Maryville points the way to an unassuming bakery nestled on East Sixth Street. The once-convivial place to start the day now sits vacant after the death of beloved baker Ali Elzen April 16.
Walking into Ali’s Bakery, customers would be welcomed by the indulgent scent of honey and sweet dough that wafted through the bakery. The sound of the coffee maker squeezing out caffeine would be interrupted by Elzen greeting his customers by their names. His affable smile and sparkling, kind eyes made anyone who walked in feel welcomed.
“He always had the most infectious, child-like smile. It was a pure, sincere smile that just spread across the room,” Maryville resident Tara Lyle said. “He impacted anyone he encountered with his smile and joyful eyes. I’ve never seen someone seem to smile with his eyes like Ali.”
Customers could count on getting a little sugar in their system from the best bakery in the region. Baking was one of Elzen’s passions, and he honed his skills at the American Institute of Baking, now known as AIB International.
While his baked goods were delectable, Elzen’s hospitality was the main reason customers were devoted to his bakery.
“No matter who walks in, he treats you like family,” Northwest student Grace Stephens said. “And that’s one of the things that made his place stick out, is that he was very welcoming to every customer that came in and made you feel like you were family.”
Elzen cared deeply for any student who came to his bakery. He was once a student at Northwest, where he earned a master’s in horticulture. His time at Northwest helped him build connections with the students, faculty and professors. Elzen wanted to take care of his customers, visit with them and give students a place to do homework.
When Stephens was a college freshman, she said, it was difficult to make trips off campus, as she was still unfamiliar with Maryville. At the beginning of living in a new town, she found a haven in Ali’s Bakery. Going to Ali’s became a tradition for her and her friends.
“Ali was always very welcoming to college students especially, which I think we really appreciated. Like, not every business owner in Maryville is super welcoming to college students, but he was always very friendly and remembered our group after a while,” Stephens said.
Northwest student Shelby Dubishar loved visiting Ali’s Bakery. She said he was positive and would always recognize her. Elzen would talk with her about school and share his own stories, such as his life in Cairo, Egypt, where he grew up before moving to the U.S. for school. When Dubishar would visit, he always made sure to add some extra pastries to her order — a gesture he was known for doing.
“I would get one doughnut, and he would throw in two doughnut holes and a free coffee. And he was always wanting to take care of me, and he really treated his customers so well,” Dubishar said. “I just always appreciated how caring he was and how genuine he was.”
“Genuine” is a sentiment about Elzen echoed by many who knew him.
“The man didn’t know a stranger, that’s for sure,” Lyle said. “But if you were honored enough to have bonded with him, you were truly blessed with one of the most genuine friendships you’d ever experience.”
Lyle was one of those “blessed” to develop a close bond with Elzen. When Elzen first started working on his bakery, Lyle was able to help him acquire a lot of his equipment. Elzen would visit Lyle’s parents’ house for coffee, she said, and everytime, he would come bearing sweets and bread.
“He was always grateful for his friends, not just for things they would do for him, but just for being his friend. He commented several times how much he loved being a part of our ‘family,’” she said.
Elzen was known for his scensarity. When Lyle’s dad was diagnosed with cancer, she went to Ali’s Bakery to grab a few of his favorite pastries. She said Elzen could tell something was wrong as soon as she walked in, and she told him the news.
“He, without saying a word, immediately walked to the door, flipped the sign to ‘closed,’ boxed up everything left in his cases and said, clearly fighting back tears, ‘Come. We go now. I ride with you.’”
This is one of many examples of how sincere Elzen was about the connections he made.
Every day, Elzen strove to make people happy and comfortable. He was a giving man; it was nothing out of the ordinary for him to box up a variety of goodies and take them to a local business. His customers would walk away from his bakery, filled with the warmth of on-the-house pastries and pleasant conversation. Elzen made sure his customers felt appreciated and left his bakery with smiles that mirrored his own. Through his service at his humble bakery, he made the Maryville community a brighter place.
The painted orange arrow is now pointing to a vacant lot, but the memories of Ali’s Bakery will forever live in the minds of the people who knew Elzen. For some, they’ll remember his meaningful conversations. For others, they’ll remember how he was there for them in their time of need. Above all, customers will remember his genuine kindness.
“He never, ever asked or expected anything from people,” Lyle said. “He just gave, unconditionally. Ali was truly an amazing man. Truly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.