Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Sept. 25
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Perrin Hall
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Tower Suites West.
Sept. 24
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Dieterich Hall.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex.
Sept. 23
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Franken Hall.
There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Hudson Hall.
There is a closed investigation for harassment in Franken Hall.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex.
Sept. 22
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Dieterich Hall.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Dieterich Hall.
There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Perrin Hall.
Sept. 20
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex.
Maryville Police Department
Sept. 26
A wallet was recovered on the 200 block of West Third Street.
Sept. 25
A summons was issued to Karlie P. Dunlap, 20, for disorderly conduct on the 400 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Ryan W. Castillo, 42, for driving while intoxicated and equipment violation on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Sept. 24
A summons was issued to Woodbendy Guerrier, 24, for not having a valid driver’s license and making an illegal U-turn on the 400 block of North Main Street.
Sept. 22
There was an accident between Edward W. Baker, 46, and Bobby S. Huber, 35, on the 600 block of South Main Street.
There was an accident between Aylamae M. Jones, 33, and Kara L. Puche, 55, on East First Street and South Hester Street.
Sept. 21
There was an accident between Cynthia G. Jones, 68, and Kyle J. Cerven, 20, on North Mulberry Street and North Buchanan Street.
There was an accident between a juvenile and Isaiah J. Gonzalez, 21, on West Sixteenth Street and North Buchanan Street.
Sept. 19
There was an accident between Douglas G. Davison, 60, and Katlyn N. Mires, 21, on the 600 block of South Main Street.
Sept. 18
There is an ongoing investigation for a stolen vehicle on the 600 block of North Buchanan Street.
