Northwest Residential and Auxiliary Services announced April 16 it would be opening Millikan Hall for students displaced during finals week.
Some of Maryville landlords have their leases ending April 30, which left many students, especially seniors, not knowing where they were going to live during that week.
Director of Residential Life Rose Viau said the decision to offer on-campus housing during this time was entirely driven by student input and feedback.
Viau said housing at Millikan is available from April 26 to May 6, and a total of 50 rooms are available.
“We have 25 male, 25 female rooms, and it's $25 per room (per day),” Viau said. “If you want to put two people in a room, you can, if you want it by yourself you can. That’s their choice.”
Student Senate City Liaison junior Delaney Smail said she was glad the University was able to step up and help students during an often stressful time.
“I think it's really unfortunate that so many people have had issues with their landlords since finals were pushed back, but I'm really glad they have this option,” Smail said. “Although I know it's not ideal for most students who have to stay for graduation, it's better than nothing.””
Smail said the option was helpful to students, as many had no other options of where they could stay during that week.
“Moving during finals week is stressful enough, but some people are moving out and have nowhere to go, and a lot of students don't live close enough to Maryville to commute for finals/graduation,” Smail said. “Also, all of the hotels in Maryville are booked for graduation, so that's not an option.”
Viau said there are very few restrictions to the housing with the main requirement being that a person has to be a student at the University.
“I mean they have to follow policies while they're there,” Viau said. “We'll have a little paper when people sign it that just says they understand ‘I need to follow the policies and here they are, and I need to check out, and I can't damage the room’ and stuff like that.”
According to the Northwest Missouri State University Residential & Auxiliary Services Facebook page, no storage is available beyond what is offered in the assigned room and students will receive temporary parking passes for the duration of their stay through the University Police Department.
Smail said she thinks the best way to come to a resolution with the landlords is to let people extend their leases a few weeks into May. She said she is working to prevent similar issues from happening in the future.
“I know most students aren't thrilled with the idea of moving back into a dorm their last week of college, so hopefully landlords will be more lenient in the future with the academic calendar and set leases to end later in the month,” Smail said. “I'm hoping we don't run into this issue again, and if we do that we can find a way to cover the costs for on or off-campus housing for these students.”
Viau said while the situation was not great for students, she was happy the University was able to help out.
“We're glad we can provide an option for people who don't have a place to stay,” Viau said. “It's a pretty low cost for that short period of time when people are kind of kicked out of their places, so we're just happy to be able to provide something.”
Smail said she also urges any student living off-campus next year to read their lease thoroughly and to be aware of when it ends.
“We need all the help we can get to let students know when they sign their lease that they need to make sure they don't have to be out by May 1,” Smail said. “There is nothing saying leases have to go by the first of every month, so they need to figure that out with their landlord before the school year starts so they won't have to worry about it later.”
