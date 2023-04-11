The J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom transformed into a courtroom April 11 as three judges from the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, came to Northwest to hear three cases.
The cases heard gave both the appellant and other representatives time to make their arguments. Each side was given 10 minutes with the appellant getting a three-minute rebuttal time. The cases were about varying topics, a terroristic threat, rape allegations and a notice of injury.
The Court of Appeals handles cases where if a party loses in circuit courts and thinks there was a mistake, an appeal can be filed. The judges on the panel were Presiding Judge Douglas Thomson, Judge Lisa Hardwick and Judge Karen Mitchell. Following the case arguments, the judges opened up the floor to the audience to ask the judges questions that did not concern the cases just presented.
The first case heard was about a Bode Middle School student making a terroristic threat towards his school saying he would kill 180 people at a girls basketball game. The Circuit Court of Buchanan County found this student had committed a delinquency offense, resulting in him being placed on probation.
“He showed (a witness) a picture of the gun, with he and the gun together,” Thomson said. “How was that not an immediate, concrete threat?”
The representative for this case made the argument that the threat was not serious enough for this charge, and that it went against the First Amendment of free speech. He said the threat was not large enough to warrant it being called a terroristic threat.
The representative said the threat was not reasonable to pull off and that the appellant and his friends were just joking.
“If we are in the context of the world we live in, how do we decide when this is serious and when it’s a joke?” Mitchell said.
No decisions were made at this because it will be made at a later date that was not announced.
The next case heard was about Joseph Griest from Jackson County who has a rape allegation against him. The mistake that was to be heard was not necessarily about the allegations, but the legal procedures. Associate at Jonathan Sternberg, Attorney, P.C. Brody Sabor first said the appellant was not allowed to represent himself by the judge.
The second part of the case was about a piece of evidence that was submitted the day before the trial. A nurse made a testimony well before the trial about the victim having a scratch on their back, but did not submit any evidence until the day before the trial. A photo was submitted of a scratch on the person who made the allegations, and if it had been submitted earlier, there would have been no need for a continuance.
“We don’t even think this is a scratch at all, it’s just a red mark on her back,” Sabor said.
The last case heard was about Carl Hanes who said he got thyroid cancer from his job at the Department of Corrections. He said he was exposed to radiation throughout his work, and it caused the cancer to form. The representative was arguing that the man made his notice of injury in a timely manner.
Hanes transported convicts to medical appointments and had to stay in the room with them while they got X-rays. Several doctors were involved in the case and some said the radiation most likely had an impact on his cancer.
There was no written statement of injury, so there is no record of whether or not he submitted it in a timely fashion.
The judges adjourned and submitted all three of the cases.
During the panel, the audience was given the chance to ask more personal questions about the judges' jobs and how that affects them as well as general questions regarding their education and other job skills. One of the questions was how the judges balanced their home life and work life.
“For me, that was sort of one thing that kept me in the public sector when I had a child, was that I might be a little more available, because there were times it was extraordinarily demanding,” Mitchell said.
