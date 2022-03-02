Northwest student spectates war in his home country 5,345 miles away

Over 5,000 miles away from his home of Lutsk, Ukraine, Northwest student Vitaliy Tsytsyk is watching a war in his country through a screen. Every few minutes, his phone buzzes with news from local Ukrainian journalists about the country he is far from, but everyone he loves is right in the middle of.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a speech Feb. 24 about sending troops to Ukraine for special military operations after decades of conflict between the two nations.
“For the longest time, throughout our whole history, Russia has always tried to control Ukraine, but it just didn't seem possible that something like this would happen in the 21st century,” Tsytsyk said. “I feel like I should be there, and I feel like I should do something.”
When Tsytsyk first heard that Russia was invading Ukraine, it was just another night. He was on his way to get food when he saw Putin’s speech about sending troops into Ukraine. Just moments after, he saw a CNN broadcaster get interrupted by explosions while reporting in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.
“I was just shocked,” Tsytsyk said. “I called my parents immediately, and they didn't know yet because it was the middle of the night and there was nothing going on in my city yet. I went to my car, I sat down and I didn't go anywhere. I could not hold the steering wheel.”
Recently, phone calls home have switched from catching up on what everyone has been doing to making sure his family is safe and asking if there is any news.
“When they're sleeping, I'm checking everything to make sure if something happens there so they know right away,” he said. “When I'm sleeping, they are sending me messages so when I wake up, I know they're fine.”
His hometown is in the western part of Ukraine, just under 250 miles from Kyiv. Despite being hundreds of miles away from where the initial explosions were heard, there was panic. The first day of the invasion was close to home when a TV tower was shelled at a military airport in Lutsk.
“In my city, they didn't hit any civilian buildings, but they were bombing in other parts of Ukraine. They bombed residential areas and high rises, they bombed kindergartens, they bombed hospitals,” he said. “It's scary because even though at the moment, they're safe, nobody knows what's gonna happen; the situation changes in minutes.”
“Sirens that warn of danger from bombs are heard every hour in at least one city,” Tsytsyk said.
“It’s just scary,” he added. “People have to be ready to react in seconds and just run for their lives because they might get bombed.”
He shared stories of friends, one of whom studies and works in Kyiv where a Russian diversion and shelling happened.
Despite being thousands of miles away, Tsytsyk hears stories of people fighting against Russian soldiers in civilian defense groups around the city.
“There's been videos of civilians capturing Russian soldiers with asphalt with rocks,” he said. “People are very scared, but people are not panicking.”
Regardless of fear, Tsytsyk said people in Ukraine are not going to surrender.
“I just want to reiterate that we're not going to give up; we're ready to fight,” he said. “We are fighting. Civilians are fighting. People are ready to give their life without hesitation. Ukraine is not gonna stand down willingly, but we do need help.”
Life in Ukraine:
Olena Kovalchuk is vice rector at Lutsk National Technical University in Ukraine and was invited to speak at Northwest for their Distinguished Lecture Series last September. She was also media professor Bob Bergland’s host while he taught in Ukraine in 2006.
She is also from Lutsk, Ukraine, and said not only was the world not anticipating Russia invading, but even locals weren’t sure until the day before.
“No one believed, up to the moment when some cities were under shelling,” Kovalchuk said. “And that was the last drop on the camel's back — when people began to flee from the country, flee from the cities, towns, and were trying to escape any damages, and then just the death of their neighbors and relatives.”
During the first day of the invasion, Kovalchuk said she tried to live her day-to-day life as normal, but that was not the same for others in the capital and other parts of Eastern Ukraine.
Lutsk is just over 55 miles from the Polish border, where many Ukrainian people have sought refuge after fleeing the country. She and others in Western Ukraine opened up their apartment to people who had to abandon their homes to escape the bombing and Russian troops.
Kovalchuk told stories of people grabbing their families and pets before fleeing toward western parts of Ukraine and underground stations for safety away from the damage being done in the cities near the borders of Russia and Belarus.
Underground metro stations were flooded with those trying to seek shelter from the bombings in the capital and surrounding cities.
“My colleague has two cats at home, and he grabbed both and went to an underground station because the trains are not moving,” Kovalchuk said. “Stations are just being used as the shelter for people, but most people are sleeping on the floor in a ground in a metro station just to survive in this case of just bombing and shelling.”
Her cousin lives in the eastern part of Ukraine and has been sleeping in her car in the basement of her house to seek shelter from explosions.
Kovalchuk’s daughter was meant to get a visa to Poland on the day of the invasion, but embassies had locked their doors, leaving people without the option for visas or the possibility of contacting ambassadors.
She then tried to take a bus from Kyiv to Lutsk, normally a six-hour ride, but it turned into a day-long trip due to bomb debris, Russian military and the people trying to evacuate the capital.
Kovalchuk’s daughter ended up making it to the Polish border. Kovalchuk said it was a miracle.
“We were calling Russians friends, brothers, siblings. But when my daughter crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland, she found a lot of real siblings,” she said. “Polish people were standing when she crossed the border with a number of sandwiches, tea, coffee and warm clothes.”
Kovalchuk has heard both sides of the opinion on the war, as her mother and aunt are Russian.
“(My aunt) said ‘that’s your fault that the war began because you were trying to blame Russian people in your country,’ and I was embarrassed because no Russians were touched,” she said.
Her Russian family members were aggressive and blamed the war on Ukraine, but she didn’t try to persuade them, she said.
Despite her family’s opinion, Kovalchuk said many Russians living in Ukraine are shocked with the actions of the Russian government.
“Some of them are trying to beg for forgiveness for the government,” she said.
As the days go by, Ukrainian men and women continue to fight against the Russian troops that have been seeking to oppress their country for decades.
“Ukrainians are courageous, brave people who defend not only the country but defend the whole world,” she said. “This danger brought from Russia made Ukraine united. That is the very positive thing that we can find from these negative moments.”
