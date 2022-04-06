Northwest will have a new person at the helm for the first time in 13 years.
President John Jasinski announced April 1 via an “All That Jazz” email that he and Northwest will be parting ways after the University’s Board of Regents decided not to renew his contract. Jasinski will vacate the position June 30, when his contract expires.
No record of a vote on the issue by the Northwest Board of Regents has been made available at this time.
Two years ago Jasinski had one year left on his contract. Regents voted to void the final year and replace it with a two-year contract. Regent Chair John Moore said Jasinski was told at the time that it would be his last extension.
The Northwest president declined to comment outside of his previous statement.
Jasinski's departure is not due to performance issues, the president said in his email, which the Regent chair later confirmed.
“Since we let John know this two years ago, we have worked with him to try and accomplish his career desires,” Moore said. “In that process, it’s been a good discussion — good, healthy conversations have taken place.”
Jasinski was a finalist for Minnesota State University-Mankato’s presidential position last year before withdrawing his name for consideration.
“It is appropriate for me to explore new horizons at this time, as I am quite optimistic about where Northwest is at in its life cycle,” Jasinski said in a February 2021 press release after it was announced he was a candidate for the position.
No reason was given for Jasinski’s withdrawal from consideration for the Mankato position.
The rumor of Jasinki’s inevitable departure after this year was an open one in the Northwest community. Many speculated a rift had formed between the president and the Board.
Shortly after COVID-19 first struck the U.S., forcing Northwest to move online, the administration decided to relocate remaining on-campus students to Forest Village. Regents Moore and Jason Klindt, R-Kearney, Missouri, took issue with the Board not being consulted before the housing decision was made.
“I’m stunned that the Board played no role in this other than to get after-the-fact emails,” Klindt said in a March 2020 interview with the Missourian. “Even on an informal basis, it seems to me that it would have been best practice to at least … we really should have been included — I’m not saying we needed a vote to do any of those things, but I think we really need to think about that, that we should have been a part of that judgment.”
Moore suggested at the time there should be a more formal granting of regency powers to Jasinski in times of emergency. Marilou Joyner, Regent chair at the time, disagreed with Moore and Klindt, affirming the administration's decision-making process.
Those rift suspicions were all but confirmed by the tone of the latest edition of “All That Jazz,” one in which the president listed the many accomplishments and achievements at Northwest during his tenure as president before asking community members to “look critically” at the Regents.
“Understand the innerworkings and ties to others, discern the intended direction, ascertain support or lack thereof for critical issues and weigh in on the institution’s future,” Jasinski said. “Civility with accountability are words that come to mind as you do so.”
Jasinski has served as the University’s president since 2009. During that time, Northwest saw record enrollment and retention rates. Jasinski spearheaded the Forever Green campaign at Northwest, which raised $55 million in donations, resulting in the construction of the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse and the Agricultural Learning Center. The president raised a total of $73 million in donations during his tenure.
“Our results are unquestioned,” Jasinski said in his statement. “We neither gloat nor take our performance for granted, as it comes through sweat and toil, tough decisions and leading from a position of strength – amid a currently divisive society.”
The decision created a large uproar from students, faculty and alumni of Northwest, with many taking to social media to voice their displeasure at the Board’s decision. Tracey Steele, a 1993 graduate of Northwest, wrote a letter calling for transparency from the Board on why the decision not to renew Jasinski’s contract was made.
Thus far, the letter has been circulating on numerous Northwest social media groups and was sent to each of the Regents via email. It has garnered well over 100 signatories at the time of publication.
“As for the Bearcat community, I would tell them that the members of the board share their passion for the university and its success,” Moore said in an email to the Missourian earlier this week. “The regents may not always agree with one another or with some members of the community about a given issue, but I know each board member is driven by what they feel is in the best interests of the university.”
At the end of his statement, Jasinski said he and his wife, Denise, will be “patient” as they move into their new phase in life.
“On behalf of Mrs. J, I offer our gratitude, love and best wishes,” Jasinski said.
In the next couple of weeks, Moore said, the Board will be naming an interim president, who will be at the helm of Northwest for the next school year while the Board finds a permanent replacement. The Board has not completed the process of finding the interim president.
Moore said the Board doesn’t have specific criteria for the interim or next permanent president. He said he hopes they are “good listeners to all of Northwest’s constituents,” and have a unifying ability.
The search for the next permanent president will begin in the fall.
Moore said he and Jasinski had some discussions about another extension, but the two were never able to come to an agreement.
“We’ve had a lot of wonderful accomplishments, and I think the University is in a good spot in part to the leadership that John has provided to it,” Moore said.
