Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Feb. 21
There is an open investigation for stealing in an unknown location.
Feb. 20
There is a closed investigation for a warrant for an arrest in Parking Lot 38.
Feb. 19
There is a closed investigation for a liquor law violation in Franken Hall.
There is a closed investigation for a liquor law violation in Hudson Hall.
Feb. 18
There is a closed investigation for domestic violence on Fifth Street.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Roberta Hall.
Maryville Police Department
Feb. 22
A summons was issued to Elizabeth P. Underwood, 19, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 300 block of North Mulberry Street.
There was an accident between Brenda S. Schrodt, 58, and Dianne L. Burns, 60, on the 2000 block of South Main Street.
There was an accident between Rigoberto C. Valencia, 39, and Brent E. Christofferson on the 900 block of South Main Street.
Feb. 21
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Madeline L. Waldeier on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Feb. 20
There is an ongoing investigation for assault on the 200 block of East Third Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 200 block of Volunteer Avenue.
A summons was issued to Kenneth G. Weaver, 45, for failure to appear in court on the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Trevor S. Burrows, 24, for driving while intoxicated and an equipment violation on the 200 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Patrick J. Harris, 20, for failure to appear in court on the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Emily N. Wheeler, 19, for a minor in possession, possession of a fake ID, speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
Feb. 19
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 200 block of North Water Street.
A summons was issued to Kody A. Wigle, 19, for a minor in possession on the 200 block of East Second Street.
Feb. 18
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 500 Block of North Laura Street.
A summons was issued to Amber R. Baker, 23, and William A.D. Phillips, 24, for a peace disturbance on the 600 block of East First Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for domestic assault on the 300 block of Volunteer Avenue.
A summons was issued to Sriram Thoram, 25, for driving while intoxicated and an equipment violation on the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
Feb. 17
There was an accident between Zakary T. Moore, 20, and Trevor A. Dusenbery, 19, on the 300 block of West Fourth Street.
Feb. 16
A bicycle was recovered on the 700 block of West Thompson Street.
Feb. 15
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1500 block of South Main Street.
Feb. 13
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 400 block of North Walnut Street.
