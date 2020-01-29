Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Jan. 22
There was a closed investigation for stealing at Roberta Hall.
A summons was issued to Nahshonn Rick, 17, of Gladstone, Missouri, for stealing at Hudson Hall.
Jan. 23
A summons was issued to Blythe Dunlap, 22, for stealing at Lot 38.
There was a closed investigation for two liquor law violations at Roberta Hall.
Jan. 26
There is an open investigation for harassment at Dieterich Hall.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Jan. 15
A summons was issued to Seti L. Young, 19, for no valid driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and an equipment violation on the 900 block of South Main Street.
Jan. 19
There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen property on the 600 block of North Market Street.
Jan. 20
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
Jan. 21
A wallet was recovered on the 200 block of East Third Street.
Jan. 22
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 200 block of West Seventh Street.
A summons was issued to Jer’mika M. Jones, 18, of Kansas City, Missouri, for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 100 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to David B. Allestad, 27, for driving while intoxicated, speeding and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 200 block of East Second Street.
Jan. 25
A summons was issued to Joseph D. Weis, 19, of Omaha, Nebraska, for affray and minor in possession on the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
A summons was issued to Ryan C. David, 18, of Omaha, Nebraska, for affray, minor in possession, possession of a fake I.D. and under 19 in a bar on the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
A summons was issued to Abigail M. Nguyen, 19, of Kansas City, Missouri, for minor in possession and possession of a fake I.D. on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Adelaide R. Watts, 19, of Omaha, Nebraska, for minor in possession and possession of a fake I.D. on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
Jan. 26
A summons was issued to Emma A. Dorsey, 20, for minor in possession and an equipment violation on the 600 block of North Buchanan Street.
A summons was issued to Benjamin J. Spicer, 20, of Parkville, Missouri, and Alexander G. Gardner, 21, of Parkville, Missouri, for disorderly conduct on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
