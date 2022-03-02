Josh McKim has served on the Maryville R-II School Board for six years now. But he doesn’t want to stop there.
McKim is running for reelection to the board because, as he puts it, “public service doesn’t stop when you’ve achieved something.” Rather, it’s an ongoing cause he remains called toward.
“On that board are people who all have the best interest of kids at heart and truly want to do what’s right for our students,” McKim said. “We may not always agree on what that is, but the intent and the heart of those people is really good.”
Maryville is McKim’s hometown. He’s a proud Spoofhound who attended school in the district from first grade through high school graduation.
He went on to attend Northwest and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and minor in economics. He married his wife, Angie, in Maryville, then had a short outing in Kansas before moving to Oklahoma for about 10 years.
McKim graduated from Oklahoma State University with a master’s degree in economics and stayed in the state to begin work in economic development.
This experience prepared him for the job he has outside of the school board — executive director of Nodaway County Economic Development — a role he has served in since 2014.
Initially, teaching history was a thought on the table for McKim. He was going to go to Oklahoma State for a master’s in history, but after a year in the program, he found his passion for economics.
“Education has always been important to our family and to myself,” McKim said. “I considered making it my career and decided not to, and now the school board still allows me to be engaged in the educational process.”
His move back to Maryville wasn’t purely work-motivated. McKim returned to be closer to family and engage in the community where he felt at home.
“My parents stayed here when I left, and it just always was home,” McKim said.
Though a seat on the school board is an elected position, for McKim, it has never been about individual politics. The nature of a good board goes against that frame of mind, he said, because it is about trying to figure out what the school district can do to improve the educational experience of its students.
To achieve this, the board has to find common ground when opinions differ, he said, and that’s not always easy.
Throughout his most recent term on the board, a hot-button issue has been the effect of COVID-19 on Maryville schools.
McKim commended the Maryville administration for their ability to work through a difficult, unforeseen time the pandemic turned out to be.
He also recognized that literally no one was prepared.
Like schools across the nation, Maryville schools battled a teacher shortage due to quarantines, substitute shortages, adjusted operations to fit state and local COVID-19 guidance, and other behind-the-scenes juggling that became overwhelming at times.
The district enacted remote learning, a hybrid-learning system and managed to sustain in-person learning. Throughout that process, McKim said what stuck out to him was how important in-person learning is to students.
“It’s difficult, having to wade through those waters and balance public health concerns with educational concerns and understanding that we can’t control the public health and what’s going on there, but that we are a contributor to it,” McKim said.
McKim said it will be important for the district to help prepare its teachers for more remote learning instruction in the future, as that was an obvious hurdle for the schools when the pandemic first became an issue.
“I think that’s a good thing for an elected official to say ‘I may have gotten that right, I may have gotten that wrong, and I want to learn from it and hopefully do better in the future,’” McKim said.
Four-day weeks?
With some local, small schools adopting new schedules, a four-day school week is not a new concept to McKim or the board. The Maryville R-II Board of Education has not held official conversations about the concept or taken it up to consider, but it is a method they have observed, McKim said.
“So as you look at it, you can consider that there’s some cost savings to a four-day, there’s a number of things that are positive on it, and there’s a number of things that are negative on it,” McKim said. “You have to weigh ‘what are we about as a school district, what is our core activity?’ Ours is helping students be prepared. Cost savings is great, but if you’re cutting costs at the expense of students, you’re missing something.”
McKim said he doesn’t know what the board’s overall appetite would be for conversations about a four-day week in the future, and he doesn’t envy the local school boards that have had to make the decisions on the matter.
Promoting small business
Outside of the school board, McKim’s work at NCED has advocated for small businesses when they have, at least locally, needed it most. Workshops, informational meetings, Facebook Live sessions, Zoom meetings and many other resources were put together for small businesses by the NCED and Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce.
Amy Gessert, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, works out of the same building as McKim and has collaborated with the NCED on projects.
“I come to him as my moral compass in this job … and he never fails to give me solid advice that comes from a good place,” Gessert said. “He’s always wanting to do the right thing for people. Even if it’s not the easy thing, he’s always wanting to do the right thing.”
Gessert described her working relationship with McKim as a partnership that brings the right people together to make things happen for the local economy, business owners and the community alike.
Gessert said she cannot endorse any candidate for public office given her position at the Chamber, but she said her working relationship with McKim has been positive.
“I’ve known Josh for quite a while … something that has always stuck out to me is just how good of a person he is,” Gessert said. “No matter what is happening around us, he is still that good person. His integrity is something that really stands out in this field.”
McKim is one of three people running for two open positions on the Maryville R-II School Board. If elected, this would be his third term on the board.
“Ask my wife, there have been plenty of times I have trouble falling asleep because of a school board vote that night,” McKim said. “I don’t stop caring after the vote is done. And I think that’s a good thing.”
