An inmate at the Nodaway County Jail was pronounced dead this afternoon after Emergency Medical Services transported him to Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
Shortly after 2 p.m. March 19, a 42-year-old male inmate suffered an apparent medical emergency and was taken to Mosaic - Maryville, where he was later pronounced dead. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released the name of the inmate.
According to a release from Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong, the sheriff's department has requested that the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the Nodaway County Coroner investigate the death.
Strong told The Missourian he will wait to discuss further details until the investigation is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.