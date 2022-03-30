For the last 10 years, Bryan Williams has worked for the city of Maryville doing everything from volunteering as a firefighter to working in the Public Works Department. Now, after a decade working for the city, he said he wants to continue to contribute to Maryville by bringing a new perspective to City Council – one from a blue-collar worker.
“I didn't always feel that the average citizen in America is very well-represented on the Council,” Williams said. “We really don't have a lot of blue-collar people there.”
Williams said the idea wasn't one that came to him in an instant. It was a small but pervasive one that grew after years of working for Maryville and seeing the city's impact on citizens.
“I got to see how the city prioritized things and how we did things,” Williams said. “At the bottom level, I got to see things from the bottom looking up, and I really always felt like maybe I could do more for the city, more for the citizens.”
Many of Williams' Facebook posts for his campaign talk about infrastructure. The candidate said he thinks the city needs to refocus its spending on water, distribution systems, sewer collection and streets.
“Those four things are really the foundation of what our municipality provides the citizens,” Williams said. “Paired with that, you have your public safety, which is your police, fire and dispatch. Those would really be at the top of my list.”
One of the top projects Williams wants to get his hands on if elected would be helping with the new water treatment plant.
He said since he has a background working with the water maintenance for the city, he has a unique perspective on the project.
“Understanding what it's like to be in a hole in the middle of night with tools freezing to your hand — I understand what employers will be going through. I'll understand that when someone comes to the Council with a need, why it's important,” Williams said.
“Honestly, I think I'll be able to see through some of the fluff that kind of comes through the Council as well because of that background,” Williams said.
For the treatment plant, he wants to help with the budget for next year to make sure the plant is a priority before the funding of other projects.
Williams said that though the construction on South Main Street is seen as a pain for some people, he is happy to see the replacement of some of the water system structures, as it was much needed.
Along with building the infrastructure and foundation of Maryville, Williams said, community safety also plays a role.
With his background in firefighting and dispatching, Williams said he knows every officer in the city. Along with that, he said there’s things Maryville can be doing to help its officers succeed.
Williams said improving training for officers will help the overall safety of the community, proposing the idea of making improvements to their firing range and training.
“This campaign isn't about me,” Williams said. “I'm not going to get any benefit out of being on the Council. I don't have a business in town or a project I'm trying to push. I genuinely care about the city. This community has been great to me the last 14 years, and I just have a passion to serve. This will be another opportunity for me to serve the community.”
