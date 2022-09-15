The Student Union Ballroom was full of students clad in team jerseys in keeping with this week's theme, waiting for President Elizabeth Motazedi to call the session into order.
The 100th Student Senate convened this Tuesday for its fourth meeting of the semester, as well as its fourth and final presentation from Assistant Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Justin Mallett.
The Senate heard from Natural Sciences Assistant Professor Peter Adam, calling for volunteer victim role players for Missouri Hope before Mallett took the stage.
Mallett’s previous presentations to the Senate have covered implicit bias, microaggressions, power, privilege and oppression, and this week's presentation was over inclusive language and culturally competent language. Through the presentation, Mallett’s goal was to get students to think about how they talk to one another and be aware of other people in the room when they are speaking.
“What I’m hoping to accomplish during this presentation, is you just start thinking about how we communicate and the language that we use in conversations with other people,” Mallett said. “Whether it’s gender related, sexual orientation, race related, just start to think about inculsive language and how we can communicate in a much more effective way.”
A further goal of the lecture was to avoid some of the consequences of a non-inclusive environment (such as depression and lowered GPAs), give students strategies on how to use culturally competent language and how to avoid using language that may offend a person or make a person feel excluded in the environment. Specifically, he was giving this presentation to students in hopes that fostering a more inclusive environment through language will create a more inclusive attitude.
“If you are here in the Student Senate, and you’re creating an inclusive environment, it is going to allow the entire Senate as a whole to feel stronger, confident and addressing issues related to diversity and inclusion, but it also builds your own self awareness,” Mallett said.
Throughout the presentation, Mallett gave alternative language to use when addressing certain groups of people, as well as the impact of our words on people who are a part of a minority group. Focusing upon the fact that a person's preference in how they are referred takes precedence over personal opinions just to be respectful. The point of respecting everyone around you was heavily emphasized as a main focus as all of the previous presentations.
“You have to be willing to treat people with respect and consideration…everything that I’ve been talking about over these last three weeks, and even this week, it comes down to respect,” Mallett said.
After completing the final presentation, all of the members of the Senate have completed the University’s JEDI program, a program that aids in educating students and getting students involved in diversity and inclusion.
After final announcements were given, and inspirational words from Secretary Garrison Kennedy were spoken, the fourth Student Senate meeting concluded, and the room was filled with whispered conversation again.
