Maryville Public Safety:
Aug. 18
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage at the 600 block of North Buchanan Street.
Aug. 23
A summons was issued to Ryan Smith, 20, from Slater, Missouri, for possession of a fake I.D. at the 1500 block of North Main Street.
Aug. 25
A summons was issued to Tucker Tripp, 19, for minor in possession and supplying alcohol to a minor at the 600 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Vannic Truong, 19, for minor in possession at the 600 block of North Main Street.
Aug. 27
There is an ongoing investigation for tampering with a motor vehicle at the 900 block of West Second Street.
Aug. 28
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 400 block of West Fourth Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for a stolen motor vehicle at the 500 block of North Market Street.
Aug. 29
A summons was issued to Aaron Wallace, 26, for dog at large at the 800 block of University Drive.
A summons was issued to Kodee Purdy, 17, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear at the 400 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Penny Twombly, 38, for dog at large, harboring a vicious animal and no city dog permit at the 500 block of North Dewey Street.
Aug. 30
A summons was issued to Brett Demeyer, 19, from Kansas City, Missouri, for minor in possession at the 200 block of North Fillmore Street.
A summons was issued to Kaleb Church, 18, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 1300 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Cameron Morse, 18, for minor in possession at the 1300 block of North Main Street.
Aug. 31
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage at the 500 block of East Davison Square.
Sept. 1
A summons was issued to Cody Loiselle, 22, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear at the 400 block of North Market Street.
Sept. 2
A bicycle was recovered at the 700 block of East Fourth Street.
University Police Department:
Aug. 26
There was a closed investigation for property damage at Roberta Hall.
Aug. 29
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing at Dietrich Hall.
Sept. 1
A summons was issued to Benjamin Johnson, 19, from Elkhorn, Nebraska for possession of marijuana at Lot 41.
Sept. 3
There is an ongoing investigation for assault in the third degree at South Complex.
A summons was issued to Clarrisa Caldwell, 18, for possession of marijuana at Franken Hall.
A summons was issued to Elizabeth Litton, 18, for possession of marijuana at Franken Hall.
