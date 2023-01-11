Maryville Police Department
Jan. 8
A summons was issued to Max Karagen for a peace disturbance on the 400 block of North Vine Street.
Jan. 7
A summons was issued to Benjamin J. McGill, 19, and Jasmine R. Ford, 20, for larceny on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 100 block of South Vine Street.
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Tanner G. Dalinghaus on the 300 block of East First Street.
Jan. 6
There was an accident between an unknown driver and United Fiber on the 400 block of North Dewey Street.
Jan. 5
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing by deceit on the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
Jan. 3
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary at multiple storage units on the 2000 block of East First Street.
A summons was issued to Mujahid Mohammed, 22, for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 400 block of West Edwards Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
Jan. 1
A summons was issued to Venkata R. Yarram, 26, for not having a valid driver's license, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
A summons was issued to Vikas R. Yennam, 22, for not having a valid diver’s license on the 500 block of South Main Street.
Dec. 31
A summons was issued to Gabriel L. Miller, 18, and Abigal M. Seipel, 18, for larceny on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
There was an accident between Irma R. Copeland, 72, and Tonia M. Griffey, 56, on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Dec. 30
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing by deceit on the 100 block of North Vine Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 300 block of Volunteer Avenue.
A summons was issued to Melandy Y. Myer, 26, for failure to appear in court on the 300 block of North Main Street.
Dec. 29
A summons was issued to Harley E. Haley, 19, for a minor in possession and having alcohol in a park on the 500 block of North Laura Street.
A summons was issued to Allyson M. Earl, 18, for a minor in possession on the 500 block of North Laura Street.
A summons was issued to Shawon Roberts, 30, for being in a city park after hours on the 1000 block of North Country Club Road.
Dec. 27
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Dec. 26
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 100 block of North Davis Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1400 block of South Munn Street.
Dec. 25
There was an accident between Richard W. Carr, 64, and Mae F. Mackey, 39, on South Main Street and East South Hills Drive. Carr was issued a citation for failing to yield.
Dec. 24
John L. Spire, 71, was in an accident on the 1800 block of South Main Street.
Dec. 22
There was an accident between Rachel G. Shields, 18, and an unknown driver on the 200 block of White Ridge Drive.
Dec. 21
Kendall E. Crowley, 20, was in an accident on South Main Street and West South Hills Drive.
Dec. 19
A summons was issued to Eldon C. Paxton, 20, for failure to appear in court on the 300 block of North Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 300 block of North Avenue.
