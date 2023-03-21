Lettuce Dream coaches people with disabilities to build confidence by discovering their strengths and overcoming their weaknesses. They learn how to work as greenhouse assistants harvesting and packing lettuce, learning job responsibilities and being given the right preparations to receive a job in the community.
It's a nonprofit organization aiming to provide career education and opportunities to disabled people. The organization works to promote inclusiveness and debunk common misunderstandings about disabilities while also assisting people in furthering their education and locating employment in the community.
Diane Francis is the president of the Board of Directors of Lettuce Dream and is behind the creation of it. Francis and her friend both had children with disabilities. They wanted a way for the kids to have a chance to have real, adult lives.
When Francis's friend passed, she said that's when she really got to work, making their dream a reality. Their dream was that one day their children would expand their education past high school and move past the limitations society sets on them.
“We really wanted to see inclusion into our community because we could see how they thrived when they were included,” Francis said.
Lettuce Dream planted its first seed in 2016, growing butterhead, green oakleaf, romaine, basil, microgreens and cilantro. It harvests year-round on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with the help of community volunteers, greenhouse assistance and Northwest work-study students.
Not only does it give people with disabilities an opportunity to gain career skills, but others as well. Last year Lettuce Dream had 1,603 hours volunteered, which is open to the community. Executive Director Jennie Moore said it relies a lot on community volunteers to help get the job done.
Moore said Lettuce Dreams' biggest misconception is that it just pays people with disabilities to harvest, and they just go home. She said that's not the case at all. Lettuce Dream doesn’t pay them, the greenhouse is used as an assessment site to get to know them and their skills. The goal is to find them employment in the community.
“I just love seeing the impact that can be made on the people with disabilities when they get a job,” Moore said.
In 2022,17 individuals with disabilities received employment. It partners with businesses in town like The Hangar and Pizza Ranch, where it will hire workers that came from Lettuce Dream.
Lettuce Dream also offers internship opportunities for students, over the summer. Offering a six-week work program for college students in their final two years, the interns are paid and learn basic skills like multitasking and teamwork.
Alex Chang is the greenhouse manager and has been working at Lettuce Dream for three years. He runs the operations of the hydroponic growing system the greenhouse runs on.
“I just like how everything is open and friendly everybody is here,” Chang said. “There is no judgment of anything.”
Lettuce Dream currently has two greenhouses that are 6,300 square feet. It harvests about 600 to 800 pounds of lettuce each week, which is given out to 13 local businesses such as Hy-Vee, Simply Siam, The Hangar and Clear Creek.
The nonprofit operates on 30% donated funds and 40% sales. Recently, Lettuce Dream received a donation from Maryville Knights of Columbus of $967. Moore said these donations really help Lettuce Dream with its general operations. Since it is a nonprofit organization, it relies on donations to keep its mission going.
“It warms my heart whenever anybody walks in and wanna donate or just wanna walk in because they’ve been driving by and wanna hear about us,” Moore said. “It’s great to know that people actually care and want to come in.”
For the new year, Moore hopes to get more referrals and for the community to learn more about Lettuce Dreams' goals. Moore said local businesses are on board with its purpose, and Lettuce Dream receives calls asking if it has anyone to fill their open positions. Moore is hoping for more outreach to Lettuce Dream to send more people to these businesses.
“The whole reason we started was we wanted the community to come in and see that people with disabilities are the same as you and I,” Moore said. “We all have stuff we aren’t good at, we all have our quirks, we all have specific interests and talents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.