Spring semester is sneaking up and faculty have the opportunity to apply for the spring cohort of the Social Justice Training Institute. For any staff interested, applications are open until Oct. 31.
The Social Justice Training Institute provides foundational knowledge of understanding and talks about topics like race, gender, sexual orientation, internationality, etc. to all employees at Northwest.
Assistant Vice President of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion Justin Mallett emphasized the importance of all staff being welcomed because of the interactions that are outside of the classroom. Many faculty talk to students more than their teachers so it's essential for everyone to know how to talk about certain topics and create inclusivity.
“For our employees, the number one goal that we have is to create and foster an inclusive environment,” Mallett said. “So, we wanted to provide a mechanism to be able to provide our employees with the skills to foster an inclusive environment here at Northwest.”
In 2016, the program was brought to Northwest by the former Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Juanita Simmons. It was then halted in 2018, but after 2020, a high request from faculty asked to bring it back. Mallett has been teaching the class since 2017.
“I wanted to bring it back, but I wanted it to focus a lot more than just implicit bias. Implicit bias is just one part of someone's social justice journey,” Mallett said. “I really wanted it to hone in on focusing on some other components as well.”
Mallett and his team in the Office of Diversity and Inclusion spent all of 2020 and 2021 doing research on various topics they wanted to cover. Once put together, they created the new cohort Social Justice Training Institute, where the first group started in August.
Any interested faculty can fill out a form answering some basic questions and then two essay questions about inclusivity and how this program could help them. Mallett and others then choose a diverse group of staff as they don’t want one group to be full of just staff offices of student involvement.
Mallett explained they only offer it to about 20 staff members each term because if it was offered to everyone, it would be hard to make those connections and get people to talk about their experiences in a safe and comfortable environment.
They also have partnered with Wellness Services to bring a courageous component and offer the counseling aspect because Mallett said this can bring back some traumatic experiences.
“If you are going to go on your social justice journey and try to promote and foster an inclusive environment, you’re gonna have to make yourself vulnerable in this process,” Mallett said.
There are two groups going throughout the semester, a Thursday and Friday group. The groups meet from 2-4 p.m. on the second Thursday and Friday of each month. The groups go through a presentation on the topic and interactive activities. After the class, members are required to post a written response on Canvas about what they learned in class that day and how they can apply it to the classroom or their lives.
Topics discussed include impact of language, race and racism and how to create and foster an inclusive environment. Members are also required to attend activities and events like the Hispanic heritage month events from the Office of Diversity and Inclusion as well as the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences Occupy Valk lecture series. Mallett said this is to get more interaction outside of the classes and get a different perspective.
He said his goal for this program is to enhance culture companies and create comfortability in talking about these topics. Mallett hopes to spread classes like this and the Justice, Equity Diversity and Inclusion program offered for only students out to the community.
“The concept of Diversity and Inclusion isn’t gonna go away anytime soon. As an institution, we’ve made a conscious decision. We not only want to diversify our student body, but we also want to bring it and attract more diverse employees as well,” Mallett said. “If that’s truly our goal and what we want to accomplish, then we have to feel comfortable and understand some of the things we need to do to create a welcoming environment for people from different intersecting identities.”
