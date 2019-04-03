Maryville Public Safety:
Feb. 26
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment at the 300 block of West 16th Street.
March 13
A summons was issued to Rebecca Davis, 56, for assault at the 1100 block of South Main Street.
March 14
A summons was issued to Isabel Cole, 19, for possession of marijuana and failure to obey a posted stop sign at the 100 block of West Third Street.
March 15
A summons was issued to Cameron Starks, 19, from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, for possession of another’s I.D. at the 300 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Taraka Peddi, 23, for leaving the scene of an accident at the 1400 block of South Main Street.
March 16
A summons was issued to Gage Flogstad, 22, from Omaha, Nebraska, for careless and imprudent driving at the 2800 block of South Main Street.
March 17
A summons was issued to Isaac Wright, 20, from Savannah, Missouri, for minor in possession and property damage at the 300 block of West Fourth Street.
A summons was issued to Marqus Andrews, 22, from Blue Springs, Missouri, for driving while intoxicated and failure to yield right of way.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
March 18
There is an ongoing investigation for a hit and run at the 200 block of West Halsey Street.
March 19
A debit card was recovered at the 1100 block of South Main Street.
March 20
A summons was issued to Sandesh Adhikari, 20, for not having a valid driver’s license, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
March 21
There is an ongoing investigation for forgery at the 500 block of West Sixth Street.
A bicycle was recovered at the 1500 block of North Main Street
March 22
A summons was issued to Julian Parras, 19, from Raymore, Missouri, for minor in possession and disorderly conduct at the 300 block of North Market Street.
March 23
There is an ongoing investigation for a lost or stolen license plate at the 200 block of East Third Street.
March 24
A summons was issued to Hunter Jewett, 20, for driving while intoxicated, minor in possession and failure to maintain right half of the roadway at the 800 block of South Munn Street.
A summons was issued to Michael Swinford, 32, from Tabor, Iowa, for driving while intoxicated, illegal left turn and failure to show proof of financial responsibility.
March 25
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 500 block of South Buchanan Street.
March 27
A summons was issued to Felicia Grout, 18, for dog at large at the 600 block of East Third Street.
A summons was issued to Samantha Grout, 17, for dog at large at the 600 block of East Third Street.
A summons was issued to Bobby Nelson, 49, from St. Joseph, Missouri, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at the 1100 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Kristina Ward, 22, from St. Joseph, Missouri, for possession of marijuana, not having a valid driver’s license and failure to dim headlights at the 1500 block of East First Street.
A summons was issued to Jordan Reddy, 23, from Savannah, Missouri, for possession of drug paraphernalia at the 1500 block of East First Street.
A summons was issued to Ty Cowan, 22, from Clearmont, Missouri, for not having a valid driver’s license at the 1800 block of East First Street.
March 28
A summons was issued to Cassandra Ward, 30, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear at the 400 block of North Market Street.
