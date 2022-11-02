On top of being a non-traditional student at Northwest, Michael Baumli is also on the ballot for the general election Nov. 8 for the Missouri State Senate. Baumli is running in hopes to represent District 12.
Baumli ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and advanced to the general election Aug. 2.
He grew up on a farm outside of Quitman, Missouri and lived in rural Missouri for a good part of his life. For the last 20 years, Baumli has been working in information technology. He has spent his career getting to know the cybersecurity industry and working in system administration. Baumli is currently employed at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corporation as a systems administrator. After completing an associate’s degree at Vatterott College, Baumli has returned to Northwest to complete his degree in computer science.
“I’m the guy in the back room pushing all the magic buttons to make things work,” Baumli said.
With a career in IT, it took certain circumstances for Baumli to become interested in politics. He had friends that would follow politics, and they tended to lean conservative. As Baumli became more attentive to politics, he leaned more liberal. Following politics more and more over the years, Baumli used his frustration as motivation.
There were various issues that stuck with Baumli. Some of the biggest drives he used as a key to becoming more involved — like schools trying to bring creationism and religious ideas into class. He also believed the country’s response to climate change never seemed like it was on par with what it should have been.
As Baumli’s interest in politics has grown and he has moved through his campaign, his initiatives have narrowed down into what he believes are top priorities.
His biggest area of concern is education. The concerns with small schools in this area and the never-ending shrinking in size of these schools are something Baumli believes people need to be worried about. The shortage of teachers in the state has pushed schools to make changes Baumli thinks will harm education.
“The schools rolling back to four days in a lot of these areas really is kind of unnerving,” Baumli said. “I see these smaller schools getting smaller, these smaller communities getting smaller.”
An issue in education Baumli also thinks needs addressed is the dropping test scores across the state of Missouri.
“Our national report card has been dropping for some time, but the level that we have recently seen with COVID-19 definitely needs to be addressed,” Baumli said. “I think we need to rethink how we educate these children and figure out a way to catch them up.”
One of the main goals Baumli has in place for when he is in office to combat these issues is to raise teacher pay. He said Missouri is losing too many educators over state lines. Raising teachers’ pay is a solution Baumli believes will alleviate the teacher shortage.
“I want to lock as much capital as possible from the state level — to specifically teacher salaries and try to find a way to attract teachers to this state,” Baumli said.
Baumli’s next concern is another important key to his campaign — the environment.
“A lot of what we do here impacts other areas,” Baumli said. “I really kind of want to work on making a sustainable environment. I believe Missouri has the potential to become a powerhouse of energy production and energy storage.”
Having those qualities, Baumli said Missouri would be leveraged in an agricultural sense, which he said could be the same in energy production with renewables.
Baumli is also an advocate for rural Missouri and small farming communities. There are certain programs Baumli said can help rural Missouri rebuild its small communities. He said Missouri has the ability to draw people in and to set up schools that can become a new hope — a hope that can entertain new ideas and rebuild.
With a farming background, Baumli finds it a big influence in his support for small farmers. Baumli grew up around people who shared similar farming experiences he had. There are certain aspects to farming Baumli said just aren’t around anymore.
“I always felt like I was out in the middle of nowhere,” Baumli said. “When there’s less people there, that definitely becomes more apparent.”
Baumli wants this experience of small farmers to be shared and hopes that mental health issues among small farmers can also be addressed.
Among these problems Baumli plans to take action against, he feels the frustration of voters when the options on the ballot are limited. He thought it was unacceptable and decided to step up and run.
“I’m kind of throwing myself out there as a sacrificial pawn, but, hey, you know, we’ll do what we can,” Baumli said.
To Baumli, getting involved is a takeaway he wants people to get from this election. He said the biggest problem there is now in politics is not enough people getting involved. People need to get out and vote, but people also need to step up and take other roles.
“I’m nobody special. Anyone can put their name on the ballot. If you think you can do a better job, please, step up,” Baumli said.
Baumli is running against Republican candidate Rusty Black Nov. 8 to represent District 12 in the Missouri State Senate.
