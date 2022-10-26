Skidmore, a small town 14 miles west of Maryville, is suffering a huge loss of water. It was announced at the Oct. 18 City Council meeting that Public Water Supply District No. 1 of Nodaway County billed Skidmore for over 700,000 gallons of water. Skidmore residents were billed with the typical 300,000 gallons used, marking a loss of 400,000 gallons of water.
Cassie Partridge has been Skidmore’s maintenance operator for about four months, and she said the town receives its water from Maryville. The city subtracts the water sold and used by the residents, and the difference is the water loss.
“There’s always going to be a water loss because you can’t catch everything. But this is gigantic, for sure,” Partridge said.
Partridge said there is a meter in the pipes for moving water to Skidmore from Maryville. The meter keeps track of water coming into Skidmore by the gallon, so somewhere in the system of pipelines, water is going missing.
Skidmore City Council reached out to the Missouri Rural Water Association, who said that this situation likely means that there is an underground leak. The Missouri Rural Water Association will be in Skidmore in early November to locate the leak, free of charge. In the meantime, Skidmore residents have been keeping their eyes open.
“We have been driving around looking, having citizens call in and let us know if they see a puddle. It’s been pretty dry except for (Oct. 24 and 25), so that puts a damper on finding wet spots,” Partridge said. “We just gotta be vigilant about looking for it and keeping on top of the water loss. If you don’t pay attention, that’s how it gets to be an issue.”
The pipes that run from Maryville to Skidmore were installed in the 1950s, and Partridge said the last time some of the pipes were replaced was 2007. Once the pipe or pipes leaking out the water are located, the city will have to pay for their removal or repair.
The costly pipes are unfortunately not the only problems with paying for water that Skidmore has. Skidmore has two water faucets located near the town’s ballpark, with shelters and a ballfield. The city was billed for over 5,000 gallons of stolen water from the faucets. Someone stole thousands of gallons of water over several nights in September, and when Skidmore was billed this month, the meter kept track of how much water was used from the faucets.
“The city pays for that, and so normally it’s just a few gallons, because it’s no big deal if somebody goes up there and fills up a one gallon jug, but it was 5,480 gallons. That’s a lot of water, so they had probably been using it every night for a while now,” Partridge said. “There’s people around here all during the day, especially farmers and [City Council] so if it would’ve been somebody during the day, we sure would’ve noticed it, so they had to have done it at night. And we know what kind of people run around at night.”
Since the discovery of the theft, the faucets in Skidmore’s ballpark have been locked. Partridge said that 10% or below is a normal amount of water loss for a city —Skidmore is currently at 52%.
“I just hope we find [the pipe leaks] soon because the city is losing money, essentially. We still have to pay for that water, no matter where it goes,” Partridge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.