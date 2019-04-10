A Maryville man was arrested for suspected possession of child pornography and alleged child molestation April 5.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said after months of investigation, Billy Joe Koch, 40, was taken into custody. According to the probable cause statement, it is believed that Koch committed one or more criminal offense between May 2006 and spring 2019.
Strong said the investigation was started after the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office received complaints from the victim.
According to the probable cause statement, a female identified as M.H., made a statement that Koch had subjected her to sexual contact and sexual abuse between 2004 and 2018.
Strong said the process took a long period of time because they had to send the forensic evidence to the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force in Platte County, Missouri.
“It (the investigation) was several months and part of the situation was the forensic review of digital media takes a while,” Strong said. “We have to send it down to the forensic lab for them to go through and look for images and write up their report.”
According to the probable cause statement, during the investigation, the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department received a number of media storage devices owned by Koch. When examined by forensics it was found the devices contained multiple videos of females under the age of eighteen engaged in sexual contact.
Koch was charged with a class B felony for eight counts of child molestation-first degree and possession of child pornography.
According to Missouri Revisor of Statutes, child molestation-first degree is defined as a person subjecting another person less than fourteen years of age to sexual contact, and the offense is an aggravated sexual offense. Child molestation-first degree is considered a class A felony when the victim is younger than 12.
Strong said the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office had to bring in an outside Special Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Baird to work the case.
“Mr. Rice conflicted out, so we had to wait for a new prosecutor to get appointed,” Strong said. “Then they were working with that individual and meeting with the victims to get to the point where the prosecutor was ready to file charges.”
Strong said Koch is out on a $100,000 bond with GPS monitoring.
Koch’s arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 23 in the Nodaway County Courthouse Associate Court Room.
