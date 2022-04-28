The man at the helm of Northwest for the last 13 years — and until the conclusion of June — sat in a black leather chair on the first floor of the campus’s Administration Building. He was wearing denim blue jeans, a multi-colored button-up, navy blazer and, most importantly, socks with his dog’s face on them — a mournful tribute to his longtime companion, Ruby, who passed away less than 24 hours prior.
Amid all of the trials and tribulations that brought Northwest President John Jasinski to the place he sat on that late April afternoon, he wanted to focus on the most important thing. That, to him, are the people who helped him reach that very point.
“Make sure you get my family — and the dogs — in the photos,” he instructed, sitting at a table in his office with a framed drawing of his canines and family portraits displayed behind him.
The husband and father of four was not most glowing about his own accomplishments, but the accomplishments of those around him, of his family. Jasinski gushed over his wife, Denise’s, resume: her work elevating the Gaunt House — the Jasinskis’ home on campus — from utter disrepair to a home that exceeds all expectations, with almost no budget. He said, her devotion to volunteering and her motherly qualities make her “remarkable.”
“Anything I've done is with her and because of her on so many levels,” Jasinski said. “She is just … she’s my best friend and a consummate partner because she pushes and challenges, she supports and advocates. She’s just incredible.”
She’s been there since the beginning of his Northwest journey. She’ll be there to see the end of it, too.
The two met while attending the University of Central Michigan, where Jasinski was first made aware of a state school in the northwestern corner of Missouri.
Central Michigan professor Robert Craig — a former faculty member at Northwest — told Jasinski he should pursue a career in higher education and that he knew of an opening at his former employer.
A short time later, after interviewing with eventual-colleague and longtime friend Fred Lamer for a position in Wells Hall, Jasinski and his wife moved “sight unseen” to Maryville in 1986, leaving both of their families behind in Michigan.
He started as a professor of mass communications, teaching audio classes and serving as the advisor for the student radio station that has now become KZLX.
“It is really a professional highlight (that) remains today, because anything that you learn about the importance of personal relationships carries through in this job today,” Jasinski said.
He never exactly planned to stay. Those at his alma mater told Jasinski of an upcoming faculty retirement that would create an open position for him to return in a few years and get his Ph.D. from Michigan State. After two years at Northwest, the position was formally offered to him.
“And much to the chagrin of both of our families, we said no, because we had something going on here with regard to not just Northwest but the community itself,” Jasinski said.
“It’s part of a community of scholars that’s excellent on so many fronts but also focused on students, focused on teaching. And that really was our passion.”
The two would work to become an integral part of the campus and community.
He decided to go ahead and get his Ph.D. after choosing to stay at Northwest. However, without the now-typical aide of online school, the process to acquire it would be much more time-consuming.
Jasinski worked out a schedule to teach during the day and then make the two-plus hour trek to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to take night classes. He also spent multiple summers learning there. It’s another thing he said he never would have been able to do without Denise.
The doctorate — along with the help of many others, he said — would help propel Jasinski to leadership roles, ones he had grown accustomed to his whole life. Lamer said it was apparent early on that Jasinski would eventually “evolve” and outgrow the department. He would move on to the department chair of Wells Hall and eventually the associate provost.
“He’s wired differently, has different aspirations, and he’s really successful,” Lamer said.
The eventual 10th president of the University got a chance to go on sabbatical to Washington D.C. from 1994-95. He spent time with “the nation’s leaders” at the Malcolm Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, named after former U.S. Secretary of Commerce Malcom Baldrige Jr.
“I’ve learned from some of the nation’s best about organizational excellence and have brought that back to Northwest Missouri State University,” Jasinski said.
As is true with most leaders, Jasinski has a philosophy, but it’s the philosophy, the mentality, of a leader in a vastly different arena.
Jasinski has always been a fan of and avid participant in athletics. He dove headfirst — often with Lamer — into various city league sports upon his arrival in Maryville. For years, he has run every morning with his dogs, Daisy and the now-late Ruby. His youngest son, Lucas — a college senior — described him as a “pure athlete.”
“He would beat me in the majority of things, even at this point,” Lucas said.
He followed the career of NBA shooting guard Kobe Bryant while he was in the league; his son Matt was a big fan.
However, it was after the late Hall of Fame guard retired that Jasinski had started to closely pay attention to him, following his business acumen and his now-famous “Mamba Mentality.”
“You know, if you really think about the ‘Mamba Mentality,’ you’re trying to get better every day as a person, as a leader and certainly as an organization,” Jasinski said.
It’s a mentality Jasinski has had longer than Bryant’s nickname was attached to it. It’s one he used as department chair, associate provost and eventually president.
Innovation and adaptation are two of the most important characteristics in getting better every day, Jasinski said, and Northwest has been forced to do them from the start. Given its location during its inception in 1905, Northwest has been required to think outside the box and embrace new ideas. It pioneered the mix of technology and higher education, leading to the current laptop program at the University.
Northwest had to adapt again in 2009, when Jasinski first took over as president after an eight-year professional stint away from Northwest. Coming out of a recession, financial stability was anything but a given, and state governments had begun the now-common trend of cutting funding to higher education.
Jasinski carries three items in his pocket each day. He has two pennies, one from each of the years his mother and father died. The third item is a gift from Melissa Evans, his assistant. It’s a small mineral with a quote on it from famous civil rights activist and future congressman John Lewis. It says, “We must be headlights,” from the full quote “We must be headlights, not taillights.”
“When you’re in a leadership position, what you’re really trying to do is better the organization, again, for the students and others that you serve,” Jasinski said.
“Being a headlight means that you also address difficult issues and uplift every individual.”
It’s the way Jasinski said he and other leaders at the University have approached problems since the beginning of his tenure. It helped them create the Forever Green campaign — the single largest private donor campaign in the University’s history — a focus of Jasinski’s since the day he took office.
During his inauguration in October 2009, Jasinski said higher education would require more private partnerships than ever before to thrive in the next decade. To help achieve this vision, Jasinski and others sought to use perhaps Northwest’s most valuable — and certainly most passionate — resource: the Bearcat alumni.
“Not only did he pull us back from the abyss, but he positioned us financially in a better place than virtually all of our sister institutions,” Lamer said.
Now, 13 years later, the campaign resulted in the Agricultural Learning Center, the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse and numerous scholarships for students. Those are creations that Jasinski said will put Northwest in good shape for years to come.
“We can talk about buildings, but ultimately we have to talk about students and student learning, people,” Jasinski said. “That’s what I see. I see people. I see students interacting, and it cuts across everything.”
Even though he’s set to depart, he still talks about Northwest's future, about its Adventure 2030 plan, with excitement in his voice.
Lamer said it’s his friend’s desire to do better that causes him to work tirelessly, even when he knows he won’t be the one to see it to the finish line.
“He has to recharge, but compared to most mortals, his work ethic is herculean,” Lamer said.
The recharging for Jasinski is normally time spent with his family. The self-proclaimed chef — though he’d admit Denise is the better cook of the two — said he loves to fire up the green egg and sit down to have a meal with those close to him.
He recharges by connecting to work from his youth. Formerly an employee of a grocery store, Jasinski said he still treasures visits to Hy-Vee in Maryville — although family members refuse to attend his shopping trips, he said with a laugh. A simple run to the store can result in a two-hour trip for the university president. He relishes stopping to talk with those in the community.
And, of course, recharging comes in the form of running with his dogs. In 2000, Jasinski joined a running group that was training for a marathon. He found he had a propensity for running 26.2 miles at one time and has competed in 11 races.
Jasinski said he gets the largest sense of pride from his worst time, which he ran in the 2004 Boston Marathon.
“I went down for the count at mile 6 of 26.2,” Jasinski said. “And you have a choice, right? Quit, try to finish or finish. Well, I finished.”
He wasn’t proud of the hours, minutes or seconds, but he admired his own persistence. It’s the same persistence he said represents his family and Northwest as a whole. It’s the persistence that got him out the door before sunrise to go on a run with Daisy without his other running partner — and “campus guardian” — Ruby.
It’s also the persistence that drives him every day.
It will continue to drive him into the next chapter of life, whatever that may be. As his professional career at Northwest moves into the rearview, he will surely look back, but his focus will still remain forward. After all, it’s about being a headlight.
