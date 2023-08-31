Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Aug. 28
There is a closed investigation for a vehicle accident on Centennial Drive.
There is an open investigation for harassment in Dieterich Hall.
There is an open investigation for stealing in Roberta Hall.
Aug. 26
There is a closed investigation for a liquor law violation in Tower Suites West.
There is a closed investigation for possession of drug paraphernalia in Dieterich Hall.
Aug. 25
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Willow Hall.
Aug. 24
There is an open investigation for sexual misconduct in the second degree in Dieterich Hall.
Aug. 23
There is an open investigation for non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images in Franken Hall.
Maryville Public Safety
Aug. 27
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 300 block of North Market Street.
Aug. 26
A summons was issued to Levi J. Henry, 20, for driving while impaired, minor in possession and failure to maintain right half of roadway on the 1800 block of South Main Street.
There was an accident between Daniel D. Roach, 59, and Ashley C. Myers on the 1400 block of South Main Street.
Aug. 25
There was a summons issued to Afredo G. Telles, 27, for no valid driver’s license, failure to show proof of insurance and equipment violation on the 100 block of West Lieber Street.
There was an accident between Makaela C. Garrett, 21, and Leanna M. Lightfoot, 42, on the 500 block of North Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for domestic disturbance on the 400 block of West Ninth Street.
Aug. 22
There was an accident between Swathi Dronamaraju, 27, and an unknown driver on the 110 block of South Main Street.
Aug. 21
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
There was a summons issued to Tammy K. Grout, 51, for a code violation on the 600 block of East Third Street.
There was a summons issued to Derrick L. Shields, 23, and Megan D. Scherzer, 24, for animal abuse on the 500 block of West Edwards Street.
Aug. 20
There was an accident between Bryson W. Evans, 23, and Anthony L. Davidson on the 800 block of East First Street.
There was an accident between Beth B. Yarnell, 23, and Trent E. Bush, 19, on South Buchanan Street and West Edwards Street.
Aug. 17
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Victory Buick on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
There was a summons issued to Abigail M. Swink, 18, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no headlamps after dark on the 1700 block of South Main Street.
Aug. 15
There was an accident between Aaliyah D. Stewart, 18, and Dorothy J. Turnbaugh, 87, on North Main Street and East Fourth Street. Stewart was charged with failure to yield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.