Maryville Police Department
Nov. 13
There was an accident between Lauren N. Sommer, 22, and Elizabeth A. Ritchey on the 900 block of North Mulberry Street. Sommer was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident.
Nov. 12
A summons was issued to Lucas J. Clark, 18, for a minor in possession and possession of a fake ID on the 300 block of West Second Street.
Nov. 11
There was an accident between Carter J. Luke, 18, and Sherry L. Hinton, 50, on North Depot Street and East First Street. Luke was issued a citation for failing to yield.
There was an accident between Will A. Bushman, 18, and Mary E. Nelson, 40, on the 900 block of College Avenue. Bushman was issued a citation for careless and imprudent driving.
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 1100 block of North College Avenue.
A summons was issued to Jayce L. Cox, 21, for not having a valid driver’s license and failure to register a motor vehicle on the 200 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 9
There is an ongoing investigation for sexual assault on the 100 block of South Vine Street.
Nov. 7
There was a summons issued to Karagen B. Max, 20, for larceny on the 100 block of South Vine Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing by deceit on the 1100 block of North College Drive.
Nov. 6
A summons was issued to Dhanush Pothugunta, 20, for larceny on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 5
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for a hit and run on the 800 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for trespassing on the 300 block of North Munn Avenue.
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Brandon W. Fivecoat, 29, for possession of marijuana on the 100 block of North Country Club Road.
There was an accident between David A. Sickman, 55, and Alexander W. Kent, 21, on U.S. Highway 7 and East South Avenue. Sickman was issued a citation for failure to yield.
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Matthew R. Garner on the 600 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 4
There was an accident between Hayley N. Kennedy, 18, and Shelly M. Russell, 63, on the 1900 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 1
There was an accident between Brayde D. Adam, 22, and Venkata Chennu, 23, on the 600 block of North Main Street.
