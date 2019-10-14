Nodaway County Ambulance District responded to and assisted an injured student in the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts building on the Northwest campus at approximately 12:25 p.m.
Students in the area heard screams in a nearby bathroom close to 12:15 p.m. when music and art teachers came to the scene to help. Following the response from NCAD, the female student left the building on a stretcher with a temporary cast on her left arm. As of now, the cause of injury is unknown.
Because of HIPPA regulations, instructors and responders could not comment on the situation or release the exact cause of injury.
