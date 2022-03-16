As Northwest returns from its spring break, Nodaway County’s proverbial break from COVID-19 continues.
For the first time since May 2021, the county had consecutive days where active cases were below double digits. There are currently three active virus cases, according to available data at the time of publication.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and death rates continue to fall throughout March nationwide as the U.S. comes out of the omicron surge that struck at the beginning of the year. The decline has prompted Congress to cut funding for COVID-19 aid for the time being against the wishes of President Joe Biden’s administration.
There have been reports of virus surges in China and the United Kingdom, which health officials are watching.
Nate Blackford, president of Mosaic - Maryville, said he, after talking to Mosaic’s infectious disease doctors, believes COVID-19 could soon be downgraded from a pandemic to an endemic if it continues to lose its grip on the U.S.
“I think it’ll be a big deal in terms of, kind of, individual psyche if that happens,” Blackford said.
Endemic classification means the disease will be present indefinitely in a population, but the infection rates are not as severe as a pandemic, Nodaway County Health Administrator Tom Patterson said.
Essentially, COVID-19 could be put on the same plane as the flu if downgraded to endemic status. Many are pointing to the recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement reducing mask guidance as a signal endemic status is on the horizon.
The downgrade could also spark changes for both Mosaic - Maryville and Northwest. Lt. Amanda Cullin, a member of the Crisis Response Team 2, said Northwest would likely reduce existing mitigation measures, such as contact tracing.
“Downgrading (to) an endemic just means something is more manageable,” Patterson said.
“It’ll be completely operational at that point,” Cullin said of the University’s response to a possible status downgrade.
The hospital would likely be one of the last entities to significantly reduce mitigation measures. Currently, Mosaic - Maryville must adhere to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services guidelines for dealing with COVID-19.
“You know, the wheels of government turn a bit slower. And so, I think CMS will probably be the last to react,” Blackford said.
He said he agreed with the first one in, last one out approach of CMS.
Blackford continued to use a phrase he and other local health officials have used during case lulls: “cautious optimism.” He pointed to the low case counts toward the end of last spring and summer before the delta variant sent the country, and world at large, into a record-breaking surge.
An omicron-delta hybrid now called “deltacron” has been discovered in some parts of the U.S. However, Patterson said because it’s a hybrid of already seen variants, he’s not overly concerned about its possible effect.
“We’re still in a better boat,” Patterson said.
The virus has been unpredictable, local health officials said, but this time it does feel a little different than previous declines, given the natural immunity of many individuals locally, as well as vaccination rates and vaccine availability. All agreed that only time will be able to tell whether the respite is a mirage or a normal state moving forward.
“I hope that we’re here to stay,” Patterson said.
