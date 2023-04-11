Originally from Maryville, and known to many as an activist for women’s suffrage, Alma Nash has been commemorated by a historical marker in the Downtown Pocket Park.
Not only was Nash a musician, but she led a marching band of several ladies to march in the women's suffrage movement March 3, 1913, in Washington D.C. As a result of her efforts, she has been recognized in her hometown — Maryville.
President of Nodaway County Historical Society and Associate Professor of History at Northwest Elyssa Ford was instrumental in the creation of the pocket park marker to honor Nash. After doing her own research on Nash, she was contacted by the William G. Pomeroy Foundation which wanted to work with her in the creation of the trail marker that would be put in the park.
Ford said the creation of this took two years to complete because she had so much information about Nash and had trouble finding out what to say on the marker. Also, the other people who were putting this together couldn’t decide on a good location. Despite these struggles, Ford believes the marker location is OK.
“It’s two doors down from where a suffrage speaker came to talk,” Ford said. “It’s about two blocks away from a building where the band practiced. It’s about two blocks away from the building Alma Nash had a music studio, so it’s kind of right in the middle of everything.”
While Ford was helpful in the creation of the historical marker, Northwest Digital Content Manager Ashlee Hendrix, who was part of the board that approved the location, believed that Nash was very bold for the time period she was living in.
“There were a lot of men who weren’t in favor of these women standing up and doing what they’re doing,” Hendrix said. “So I think they added an air of boldness or maybe confidence to a situation that was a little scary.”
Assistant Library Director Terra Feick, who was there for the ribbon cutting ceremony to reveal the marker, said she went to the event because she was intrigued with women's social movements. She sees Nash as a good example to young girls.
“I think it’s important for young women and young girls to see monuments to women and the efforts that women have made,” Feick said. “And so I feel like this recognition is just one more way that we are able to give positive role models and display positive role models and their impact for young girls.”
As a mother herself, Hendrix believes Nash is a good role model for herself and for her daughters. Hendrix said she takes inspiration from Nash to not be intimidated by people.
“I think it’s important to know who Nash is because it’s a good reminder that women can do anything,” Hendrix said. “I have two young daughters. I want them to know that anything they want to be they can, and that they have all the opportunities available to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.