Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Feb. 27
There is a closed investigation for a liquor law violation in South Complex.
Maryville Police Department
Feb. 27
A summons was issued to Samantha P. Dillon, 21, for driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Isabella K. Dedrick, 20, and Skyler L. Roberson, 21, for assault on the 300 block of North Market Street.
Feb. 25
There was an accident between Chance L. Allen, 27, and Rebecca E. Bryant, 19, on the 100 block of West First Street. Allen was issued a citation for failure to yield and failure to register a motor vehicle.
Feb. 24
There is an ongoing investigation for disorderly conduct on the 600 block of North Mulberry Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
Alyssa N. Kothe, 20, was involved in a single-car accident on the 1600 block of North Grand Avenue.
Derrick J. Garnett, 33, was involved in a single-car accident on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
There was an accident between Robert L. Dunn, 82, and Clint D. Pucket, 37, on West First Street and South Newton Street.
Jacob R. Norris, 22, was involved in a single-car accident on the 300 block of North Water Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.