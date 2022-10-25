Kansas and Missouri are experiencing another severe drought. The drought has resulted in federal aid to help the farmers that are experiencing heavy losses with their land.
Many of the professors in the School of Agriculture Sciences have been following this drought, such as Bill Brooks, instructor of agriculture and assistant professor of agriculture Hua Bai.
“It is creating problems for producers of crops that their yield is not as large as it would be underneath normal moisture conditions, and then for livestock producers, it limits the amount of forage that they can grow,” Brooks said.
Droughts bring long-term and short-term effects. This drought will raise the prices of some of the crops, such as corn and soy, because of the reduced production. Another effect it could have is the loss of certain crops but the gain of resilient ones.
The government offers aid to help farmers recover from severe droughts. The government helps with the Disaster Assistance Programs, which include loans and other assistance, such as supplemental feed and cover the cost for losses.
“The government pays a lot of money to the farmers to try to let the farmer recover because they have crop failure, they cannot get the return from their crops,” Bai said. “That’s why the government pays a lot of cash to the farmers to let them recover for the next year.”
The drought has just recently started to affect further northwest in Missouri. The drought affected about 46% of America by late September.
Brooks said that because of the lack of moisture in northwest Missouri the drought has started to increase in the area within the last month. If the drought continues to get worse, there will be water restrictions and suggestions for people to follow.
“We’re going to continue to be in that drought type condition for at least another few weeks and even longer than that just for the fact it’s going to take a while for the soil to recharge itself with rainfall,” Brooks said.
The major impact of the drought is on the crops and the rate of production. This year, many of the crops were harvested earlier than normal. The normal harvest dates are set to begin in September for Missouri and Kansas. In early September, 20% of the corn quality was rated poor.
The solution to the drought would not be a lot of rain all at once, but smaller portions of rain throughout the seasons. One big rainstorm would cause a flood in the fields and further damage the crops. Bai said that this will cause standing water which will prevent oxygen from reaching the crops.
“I know countries view agriculture as important for us, for the world. It provides most of the food to the humans. With the population increasing, we need to make as much more food as possible,” Bai said.
The drought is expected to continue to persist across the west. There is not much rain expected to fall in the coming months.
“We’re typically going to receive three inches of moisture, then two inches in November and an inch and a half in December, so our opportunities typically would decline at this time anyways,” says Brooks.
