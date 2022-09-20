Downtown Maryville hosted a concert from 5-7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Downtown Pocket Park, with Royce Johns performing a variety of cover songs and original songs.
Johns, an Iowan native, started performing in Ames when he was 19 and began booking solo acoustic shows in January 2016. The next year he went to 190 shows across the midwest and even performed in Las Vegas and Indianapolis. He’s performed opening acts for Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin, Eric Paslay, Trick Pony, Walker McGuire and Sunny Sweeny.
Executive Director of Downtown Maryville DeAnn Davison called the process a “collaboration of different ideas” when selecting an event for Pocket Park.
“We had always wanted to do something in the Pocket Park,” Davison said. “One of our committee members came up with the Music Off Main idea, the name, and we found someone to play, and it just kind of snowballed, and it worked. It was on family weekend, so we thought it was meant to be.”
Johns started the show off with “Drive (For Daddy Gene)” by Alan Jackson, and an unnamed and unreleased original song.
“I got a new song coming out in a couple months, it costs more than my house, so I’m terrified,” Johns said. “This feels like little league all over again, my family’s right over here cheering me on.”
Johns had played in Maryville several years ago at The Pub. According to Davison, a Downtown Maryville committee member is dating the owner of The Pub and got Johns’ contact information, and Johns happened to be available for the weekend.
After playing songs by The Stanley Brothers and Tracy Lawrence, Johns played another unreleased song, talking about his unique writing process.
“I made 90 pounds of beer, and it went through mostly me and my cousin, Conner, who lives next door,” Johns said. He said while drinking with his cousin, he would brainstorm and write down song lyrics. Johns said he recently got the final mixes back, hoping they’ll be released within a couple of weeks.
Later on, Johns played his latest single, “One Last Two Step,” which he began working on in early 2019 and releasing it in November 2020 after several months of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I put money into the worst investment you could make,” Johns said. “Go out and play for people when you couldn’t go out and play for people.”
Johns played a wide range of cover songs in the later half of the show, including “Ring of Fire” by June Carter and Merle Kilgore and sung by Johnny Cash, “Miss You” by the Rolling Stones, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver and “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles.
Johns also played more of his own original work after a brief intermission, some unnamed and unreleased. Some of his original songs included “Forevermore,” “Fangs” and “Pine Box Boogie.” Johns ended the show with a cover of Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again.”
