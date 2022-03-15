The Student Senate finalized the schedule for its 2022-23 academic year elections March 15.
Informational meetings for those interested in running will be held by Election Commissioner Sidney Looney from March 21-25. Campaigning will be from March 28-April 1, voting will be from April 4-8 and results will be announced April 12.
The meeting also marked the end of theUniversity’s designated fees presentations, specifically a proposal for an increase in student minimum wage before it’s voted on at the Board of Regents meeting March 17. Student Affairs Vice President Matt Baker and Vice President of Culture Clarence Green were in attendance to answer any questions from the senators about the proposal, and then the floor was opened for discussion.
Most of the senators agree that the proposal to go forward to the Board of Regents should be the first proposed rate, which would have the student employee wages increase to $10.30 an hour for the next fiscal year. It would also add a $4 per credit hour increase for undergraduate students. “Why not get it done? Tuition is gonna raise anyway, it’s going to increase regardless, so why not just be competitive with the pay across the board, that way we can compete with off campus jobs,” Vice President Hunter Grantham commented during the open floor discussion. The vast majority of senators voted to bring this proposal forward to the Board of Regents, with only one senator voting no.
Later on in the meeting, Psi Chi requested an appropriation of $1,141 from the Student Senate. The psychology honor society requested the appropriation in order to attend the Midwestern Psychological Association Conference in Chicago.
At the conference, they would be presenting research on diversity courses and how they affect student perception to psychologists and students who will be in attendance.
“There are a lot of diversity courses like this in psychology, but there’s not a lot of research that looks at the effects that these classes have on students,” Psi Chi representative Malika Dahal said during the presentation.
The senators approved the appropriation, which included an amendment that changed the amount to $1,541 in order to provide an extra cushion for traveling expenses.
The Residence Hall Association Committee announced that it put out a March Madness bracket for Northwest students. There will be top prizes for people who come in first, second and third, along with other small prizes throughout the rest of the month.
The Civic Service Committee announced there will be a hygiene product drive March 21. There will be a bin to drop off donations outside of the Student Senate Chambers in the J.W. Jones Student Union, and the committee encouraged senators to donate if possible.
The Internal Relations Committee also proposed a change in the Student Senate bylaws. This change would include adding a graduate student representative to the Student Senate, and it would have the Internal Relations Committee work more closely with the Executive Board on appointing new senators.
The Senate also voted on the official theme for Homecoming in the fall after meeting with the Homecoming Committee to narrow down theme ideas. The theme for next year’s Homecoming will be “Board Games.” More details will be given by the Homecoming Committee and Student Senate as Homecoming gets closer.
