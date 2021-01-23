Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville will host a mass vaccination event at Northwest’s Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse Jan. 26, according to a press release from the hospital. Mosaic will partner with the Nodaway County Health Department and the University to host the event.
The event will allow for the vaccination of all local citizens that meet the requirements of Tiers 1 and 2 of phase 1B. Mosaic - Maryville has asked people to register at the health department’s Facebook page or by calling the health department. Nate Blackford, the president of Mosaic - Maryville, said in an email the event will begin at 8 a.m. and go until 5 p.m. Patients will not be charged for the vaccine.
Nodaway County Health Department Administrator Tom Patterson said after people have registered, they will be called when a vaccine for them is available to schedule an appointment.
According to the press release, once an appointment is made, patients will be given a specific time to arrive at the Hughes Field House.
Mosaic - Maryville’s press release said people who are attending an appointment should wear masks and clothes that provide easy access to the upper arm. Face shields, according to the announcement, do not meet mask requirements.
Initially, the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the clinic. The health department, Mosaic - Maryville and the University plan to hold this mass vaccination clinic once a week, depending on vaccine availability, which according to Patterson, may be troublesome.
Mosaic - Maryville has asked people to contact a doctor with any questions or concerns they may have about the vaccine. They also ask that people continue to follow mitigation measures while receiving their vaccination.
