Northwest President John Jaskinski has been announced Missouri State University Interim Provost. After his 13 year tenure at Northwest, Jasinski will start his term at Missouri State July 1.
In an email from the Office of the President at Missouri State, it was announced that after current Provost Dr. Frank Einhellig announced his retirement, Missouri State began its search for an executive vice president and provost.
The email said that in the last press release, they were appointing an interim provost with traditional academic background. The matter was discussed with the Missouri State Board of Governors at its May meeting. The closed session included the approval for a one-time fund to hire an interim provost from outside the university.
“I couldn’t be more excited about adding John to the leadership team,” Missouri State President Clif Smart said in a statement. “John will work with me and Zora Mulligan, our new executive vice president. We’ll get feedback from the campus community to restructure our academic and business units and operations. This will enable us to redesign the university in a way that best meets modern post-secondary needs.”
The Missouri State email said that as the provost, Jaskinski will manage academic program review and approval, accreditations, and faculty affairs. He will also lead the efforts to develop a plan to reduce expenses in academic affairs.
In Missouri State’s Clif’s Notes, a blog for the campus community, Smart said that Jasinski’s appointment is for one year, with the flexibility to extend the contract another year if needed.
