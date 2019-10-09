Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Oct. 6
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation on West 7th Street.
Oct. 7
A summons was issued to Skyla Wingfield, 19, for possession of marijuana at Dieterich Hall.
Oct. 8
A summons was issued to Ryan Persson, 18, for driving while impaired at Lot 42.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Sept. 18
There is an ongoing investigation for a hit and run on the 700 block of South Main Street.
Oct. 2
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 700 block of North Fillmore Street.
Oct. 3
A summons was issued to Samantha R. Miller, for minor in possession on the 400 block of West 7th Street.
A summons was issued to Maia C. Moss, 19, for minor in possession on the 400 block of West 7th Street.
A summons was issued to Dylan G. Good, 19, for minor in possession on the 200 block of East 4th Street.
Oct. 4
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 300 block of East Cooper Street.
A summons was issued to Todd A. Willis, 52, of Clearmont, Missouri, for a city code violation on the 300 block of Park Avenue.
A summons was issued to Lisa A. Songer, 52, for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving on the 300 block of South Prairie Street.
A summons was issued to Natasha V. Nichols, 33, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 200 block of West 12th Street.
A summons was issued to Chatur V.V. Kurma, 22, for no valid driver's license and failure to maintain right half of roadway on the 1600 block of East 1st Street.
Oct. 5
A summons was issued to Sydney D. Eddins, 20, of Cameron, Missouri, for possession of a fake ID on the 300 block of North Market Street.
Oct. 6
A summons was issued to Benjamin T. Moran, 23, for driving while intoxicated and an equipment violation on the 700 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Julian A. Parras, 19, for minor in possession on the 300 block of East Thompson Street.
A summons was issued to Travis M. Haag, 36, of Raymore, Missouri, for no valid driver’s license on the 100 block of East 4th Street.
Oct. 8
A summons was issued to William R. Johnston, 53, for displaying the plates of another on the 800 block of East 1st Street.
A summons was issued to Matthew D. Gruender, 19, of Tipton, Missouri, for minor in possession, possession of a fake ID and improper display of license plates.
